Muthayya OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sudhakar Reddy's award-winning social drama online

Muthayya is a Telugu social drama that has won several awards at international film festivals. Directed by Bhaskhar Maurya, the film is finally set for its grand digital premiere. It tells the story of a 70-year-old man who dreams of becoming an actor before he dies. If you want to experience his inspiring journey, read on to find out where you can watch the film.

When and where to watch Muthayya

Muthayya will start streaming on ETV Win from May 1. The announcement was made on the social media handles of the OTT giant, which read, "Muthayya. A heartwarming story of dreams, hope, and passion! Witness the inspiring journey of a 70-year-old dreamer from Chennuru. Premieres from May 1. Only on @etvwin."

Take a look at the post below:

Official plot of Muthayya

The movie revolves around the life of Muthayya, a simple elderly man living in a small village. He owns a small piece of land and takes up odd jobs to make a living. A true cinema lover, he spends most of his time watching movies at the local theater. When not working or watching films, he sits near his land or visits his young friend Malli, who runs a small mechanic shop.

Their conversations often revolve around Muthayya’s one big dream — to see himself on the big screen one day. Despite life’s many hurdles, Muthayya’s spirit remains strong. He holds on to his dream even as age and circumstances seem to work against him. The film follows his journey as he faces many roadblocks, testing his determination and patience. Will Muthayya's long-cherished wish come true? His story is a heartfelt reminder that dreams have no age limit.

Cast and crew of Muthayya

Muthayya has made India proud by winning several awards. It won Best Feature Film in Indian Languages at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, Best Feature Film at the Indic Film Festival 2022 and more. The film also premiered at the UK Asian Film Festival in 2022 and was showcased at other top events.

Produced by Vrinda Prasad, Muthayya features Sudhakar Reddy, Mounika, Arun Raj, and Purna Chandra in key roles.

