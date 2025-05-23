Raveena Tandon returns to Kollywood after 24 years alongside Vijay Antony; details inside

Raveena Tandon is a powerhouse of talent who needs no introduction. After a stellar career in Hindi films, the actress is now set to return to Tamil cinema—24 years later.

The Mohra actress was recently announced as part of the star cast of Vijay Antony’s upcoming film Lawyer.

Recently, the film’s director Joshua Sethuraman opened up about the decision to bring Raveena on board. Speaking with TOI, he shared that the actress agreed to do the film after watching his previous project, Gentlewoman.

He said, “I have friends who are working in Bollywood, and that’s how I reached out to her. I told her that she’d get an idea of my work once she sees Gentlewoman , my debut film. After she saw it, I immediately narrated this film’s story and she was also interested”.

For the unversed, Raveena Tandon has been part of both Tamil and Telugu cinema throughout her career. However, her last stint in Kollywood was in 2001 with the film Aalavandhan.

The action thriller was directed by Suresh Krissna and starred Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala, Anu Hasan, Kitu Gidwani, Sarath Babu, and others.

In recent years, Raveena has delivered notable performances in South cinema as well, most prominently in the hit Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, co-starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

Looking ahead, the talented actress has two more films lined up—Housefull 5 and Inn Galiyon Mein.

In other news, Vijay Antony’s film Lawyer will focus solely on the Indian judicial system, with a storyline centered around an unusual legal case presented through a gripping courtroom drama.

