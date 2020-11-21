  1. Home
Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata launched with a formal pooja; Shooting to start in January

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's upcoming social drama was launched with a formal pooja today
Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata launched with a formal pooja; Shooting to start in January
It has been a while since the makers of Mahesh Babu’s next film Sarkaru Vaari Paara announced the film officially with a glimpse of Mahesh Babu’s look for the film. Later, on Keerthy Suresh’s birthday, it was revealed that the film will have the Mahanati actress as the leading lady. Now, it has been announced that the film’s shooting will be started in the first week of January. The makers launched the film with a formal pooja, which was attended by Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara.

Though the makers have not yet announced the rest of the cast members, a couple of months back, it was reported that the film will have Bollywood actor Vidya Balan in a key role. It was rumoured recently that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was approached by the makers to play the main antagonist. Some reports also suggested that the makers had initially held talks with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for the main antagonist. However, it did not happen due to the actor’s unavailability of dates.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the action-thriller Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, had Rashmika Mandanna for female lead. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were seen playing key roles. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Miss India, which had a direct release on OTT platform.

