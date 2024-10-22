Malayalam actor Siddique's interim anticipatory bail extended by Supreme Court in ongoing rape case

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

The Supreme Court has extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to Malayalam actor Siddique in a rape case for an additional two weeks. This decision was made today, October 22, followed by allegations made by a young actress against him. According to a report by Live Law, the court adjourned the hearing after an advocate representing Siddique requested for more time to respond to the status report submitted by the Kerala Police.

The Kerala Police had earlier opposed the actor's petition. The advocate also mentioned that Siddique had appeared before the investigating officer following the Court's interim order.

As per the report, the lawyer representing the State of Kerala argued that Siddique was not cooperating with the investigation and was allegedly tampering with evidence.

When the court noted that the victim had filed the complaint years after the alleged incident, the state lawyer provided context by referencing the Justice Hema Committee's report on the abuses faced by women in the Mollywood.

He stated that the victim found the courage to come forward with her allegations after the report was published and requested the Court to consider this context when evaluating the delay in filing the FIR.

He argued that Siddique had not just destroyed his electronic devices, but he also deactivated his social media accounts to obstruct the investigation.

Kumar further noted that there are multiple FIRs filed by several other women who felt demoralized due to the protection granted to Siddique.

After the release of the Justice Hema Committee report addressing the exploitation of women in Malayalam cinema, the actress publicly accused Siddique of sexually exploiting her in 2016 during a meeting in a hotel room.

Meanwhile, the High Court had further ruled that the allegations against Siddique would fall under the broadened definition of "rape."

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same, remember you are not alone in the fight.

