Box Office: Aadhi Pinisetty’s Sabdham gears up for release – all eyes on paid premieres

Aadhi Pinisetty’s much-awaited horror thriller Sabdham is all set to hit the big screens this Friday, creating massive excitement among horror film lovers. Ahead of its official release, paid premieres are scheduled in Hyderabad today at 7 PM, giving Telugu audiences an early glimpse into what promises to be a spine-chilling cinematic experience. All eyes are on these premires and the talk that will erupt from it as the film is set for February 28th release in Telugu and Tamil.

Early Tamil premieres create strong buzz

The film recently had its Tamil premiere on Wednesday night, and the response has been outstanding. Early viewers have been left stunned by the film’s exceptional sound design and terrifying horror elements. The intense atmosphere, coupled with well-crafted suspense sequences, has already brought Sabdham good buzz which needs to turn into box office performance now.

One of the biggest talking points of Sabdham is its immersive sound experience, designed by talented composer SS Thaman, which plays a crucial role in building tension and authentic narrative. Many who attended the Tamil premieres have compared its technical brilliance to international horror films. And now we have to see if it will beget a similar talk from Telugu premieres too.

Director Arivazhagan and Thaman Strike Again!

Directed by Arivazhagan, who previously helmed the cult horror thriller Vaishali, Sabdham marks his return to the genre with even more intense storytelling and terrifying visuals. Known for crafting emotionally engaging thrillers, Arivazhagan should hit the ball out of the park this time. Adding to the film’s haunting atmosphere is Thaman’s powerful background score, which has been receiving widespread appreciation. The sound design, an integral part of the movie’s eerie experience, is said to elevate the horror sequences to the next level.

A Crucial Film for Aadhi Pinisetty’s Comeback

For Aadhi Pinisetty, Sabdham is a crucial film in his career, as he has been going through a rough patch with his recent releases. However, with such strong initial reports, Sabdham could mark a solid comeback for the talented actor in case if Telugu premieres also give promising talk.

With positive talk from Tamil premieres spreading fast, all eyes are now on the Telugu premieres tonight. If the response matches the Tamil buzz, Sabdham could emerge as a surprise box-office winner this weekend!