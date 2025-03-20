Sabdham OTT release date: When and where to watch Aadhi Pinisetty starrer Tamil horror thriller online

Sabdham is a Tamil horror thriller that premiered in theaters on February 28 this year. Directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, the film received a positive response, particularly for Aadhi Pinisetty’s performance. If you missed it on the big screen, there's good news—the movie is set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Sabdham

According to social media buzz, Sabdham is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 28. Viewers who missed it in theaters can now enjoy it from the comfort of their homes on this platform.

Official trailer and plot of Sabdham

In Sabdham, the sudden and mysterious death of a student at a medical college in Munnar leaves the institution in shock. To uncover the truth, the faculty seeks help from Ruben (Aadhi Pinisetty), a paranormal investigator based in Mumbai.

As Ruben takes on the case, another student meets a tragic end under unusual circumstances. His relentless investigation leads him to an event from forty years ago, where several children lost their lives. However, as he delves deeper, he realizes that the truth is far more complex than it first appeared.

Cast and crew of Sabdham

Directed and written by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, Sabdham is produced by Siva and S. Banupriya Siva. The film features cinematography by Arun Bathmanaban, editing by V. J. Sabu Joseph, and music composed by S. Thaman.

Aadhi Pinisetty leads the cast as Ruben, with Lakshmi Menon portraying Avanthika. Simran takes on the role of Dr. Diana, while Laila appears as Nancy. Arthi Ashwin plays Swetha, and Redin Kingsley is seen as Arogiyam. M. S. Bhaskar steps into the role of a casket maker, whereas Rajiv Menon portrays Dr. Daniel. Additionally, Vivek Prasanna plays Deepak, and TSR Srinivasan takes on a significant role.

Are you excited to watch Sabdham on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.