Akhanda 2: 5 things you might have missed in Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer's powerful teaser

Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his 65th birthday on June 10, 2025. Ahead of the celebrations, the makers of Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam have finally dropped a teaser, and hands down, it will give you goosebumps!

As we witness an awe-filled and powerful iteration of NBK’s avatar, here are 5 things that you may have missed out on.

5 things you might’ve missed in Akhanda 2 teaser

1. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s dual looks

Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam is the sequel to 2021’s Akhanda, which showed NBK in a dual role of twin brothers. However, the sequel showcases only one character, the powerful Aghora, Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Ghora.

While this may be true, the actor has appeared in a dual look in the same teaser. As the teaser starts in the setting of Kailasam, NBK wields a Trishul with a Nandi in the middle as a symbol.

His style and look depict a heavy difference from the first part. The events are taking place much before or later than the first installment. Moreover, the avatar’s choice of weapon differs in both looks.

2. More like a superhero in Akhanda 2?

As we saw in Akhanda, NBK’s Aghora character appeared at crucial moments, balancing action with elements of mythical powers. In the sequel, one can see the character carrying the same aura as the first one, but much more powerful in his divinity.

The majestic walk with a slick and stylish Trishul action sequence underlines the mass appeal of the avatar. While the VFX did feel like it needed a bit more refinement, this was surely a goosebumps-filled moment.

3. Bigger challenge with the antagonist?

In Akhanda, Rudra had to face off against small-scale threats with respect to his powers. However, in this one, you can see a menacing and equally threatening character as the main antagonist.

While Aadhi Pinishetty is touted to be the main antagonist, it seems that he plays an evil sorcerer with a split-second appearance in a dark avatar.

4. Thaman S’s magical score

While basking in the majestic glory as Akhanda, many might have missed the massive and powerful background score crafted by Thaman S.

Given how he was lauded for his work in NBK’s Daaku Mahraaj, it seems Akhanda 2 is going to surpass it on Dusshera this year.

5. Good vs Evil

Balakrishna’s movies tend to have the template of ‘good triumphing over evil’, making a great impact on a hero’s journey. As the first installment used this writing trope, the second one goes deeper into blending the elements of fantasy.

Watch teaser for Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam

While more details about the film and the plot are yet to come, it seems that Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to wreak havoc in theaters this year with Akhanda 2 releasing on September 25, 2025.

