Meet actor-director who played a key role in Baahubali, once rumored to dating Nagarjuna Akkineni's niece and related to a freedom fighter

A popular and young Telugu actor who is known for his writing and directorial skills has managed to win many people’s hearts with his movies. The actor who is also the grand-nephew to a freedom fighter featured in several movies over the years even playing a key role in Prabhas-SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning.

Yes, we are talking about the much-talented and ever-charismatic Adivi Sesh known for films like Major, Goodachari, and many more. Let’s take a look at the actor and his filmography over the years.

Adivi Sesh’s filmography

Adivi Sesh had initially made his debut with a special appearance in the 2002 movie called Sontham, directed by Srinu Vaitla. The romantic-comedy flick featured Aryan Rajesh, Namitha, Rohit, Sunil, and Neha Pendse in lead roles with the actor playing the fiance’s role to Namitha’s character.

However, his lead role and debut as a director happened in 2010 when the actor made the movie Karma. The Telugu-language supernatural thriller was written by the actor himself featuring the story of a man who could foresee events that would happen in his life mere seconds before it would actually take place.

The movie featured American actress Jade Tailor as the leading lady and received praise for the actor’s writing and performance. The actor further went on to play a lead role in Pawan Kalyan’s movie Panjaa, directed by Vishnuvardhan playing the character called Munna.

Advertisement

The character that showcased him as an antagonist marked his debut as a villain which again earned him immense praise and applause. Following the same, the actor appeared as a villain once again in the movie Balupu starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. In the same year, the actor once again took on the role of a director for the rom-com movie Kiss which was however a critical flop in his career.

Playing lead roles in movies like Ladies & Gentlemen and Dongaata in 2015, the actor came made an appearance as a supporting character in the movie Baahubali: The Beginning. The film starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati featured him in the role of Bhadrudu aka Bhadra, the adoptive son of Bhallaladeva and his apparent heir to the throne of Mahishmati.

Moving ahead, the actor went on to play the lead role in the mystery thriller flick Kshanam, co-written by Sesh himself. The movie featured the tale of a San Francisco-based investment banker called Rishi, who gets a voice call from his ex-girlfriend Sweta (played by Adah Sharma) after a long gap. With the former still in love with her, he finds out that her 5-year-old daughter is missing and no one believes that she exists.

Advertisement

The rest of the movie focuses on how Rishi tracks down the child with several revelations being made. The film was remade in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi as Satya, Aadyaa, and Baaghi 2.

Cut to 2018, the actor took up the role of a spy agent and featured in the movie Goodachari. The film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka was again written by the actor with Sobhita Dhulipala playing the female lead. Furthermore, the actor played the lead role in the film Evaru and later took on the responsibility of enacting martyred soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the movie Major.

Lastly, the actor was seen in the movie HIT: The Second Case, playing a cop avatar called Krishna Dev aka KD. The actor is now next set to appear in the film G2, the sequel to Goodachari which features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role as well.

Adivi Sesh’s personal life

Adivi Sesh Sunny Chandra was born in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh back on December 17, 1984. The actor who was later raised in Berkeley, California attended his high school in the USA.

Advertisement

Later on, the actor even did his undergraduate studies at the San Francisco State University before turning his focus to Indian films. The actor’s cousin Sai Kiran Adivi is a film director known for movies like Vinayakudu, Operation Gold Fish and was the assistant director to Sekhar Kammula.

The actor was also once rumored of dating Nagarjuna Akkineni's niece, Supriya Yarlagadda who is an actress and popular producer in Telugu. Both of them had shared the screen for the film Goodachari as well.

Adivi Sesh is the grand nephew of freedom fighter Adivi Baapiraju, who was also a famous novelist and playwright. Some of his works included Gona Ganna Reddy, Narayana Rao, and Himabindu. He even indulged in the non-cooperative movement and was jailed for a year.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who began her career as Bharatnatyam dancer, was trolled for 'cosmetic surgery' and is married to her former co-star