Goodachari 2 is going to be massive, biggest thing ever: Adivi Sesh reveals on the film's sequel- EXCLUSIVE

After the massive success of Major, Adivi Sesh has geared up for the release of his next Hit 2, a sequel to the blockbuster movie HIT. Besides this, he also has Goodachari 2. The much-awaited sequel has set curiosity among the audience ever since its announcement. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Adivi clarified that he is yet to work on the script.

"I just have a core idea and yet to write the story. We have only announced the project but people think I have already started shooting for it which is not. But let me tell you, it is going to be massive, biggest thing ever. It will be a continuation but you don't have to see part 1 in order to watch part 2," revealed the actor about the much-awaited spy-thriller.

Sashi Kiran Tikka-directorial, Goodachari is a 2018 action spy drama that starred Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles. Goodachari chronicled the journey of Gopi, a young man who is recruited into RAW.

Further sharing his process of writing a script, Adivi adds, "I keep banging my head against the wall until I crack something. I'm telling you, people glorify it but there is nothing bigger than hard work."



Adivi is not chasing stardom but thinks there is immense pressure now for his next release HIT 2, a sequel to the blockbuster movie HIT which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. "The pressure is always there and I'm just an actor there, it is not my vision but me being an art of someone else's vision. I'm brought in because they wanted to make the franchise much bigger. The original was an edgy independent film and then they decided to have something bigger on the canvas, that's when they got me. No pressure as such, I'm doing the best I can. My competition is only to be better than what I was yesterday," said Sesh who has a lineup of movies including HIT 2 and Goodachari 2.