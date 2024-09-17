Meet actor who began her career as Bharatnatyam dancer, was trolled for 'cosmetic surgery' and is married to her former co-star

She is a popular face in the Indian film industry and has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. She started her career as a Bharatanatyam dancer but has emerged as one of the most desirable actresses. This superstar has shared the screen with brilliant actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Mammootty, and Ranveer Singh. She recently announced her wedding to her long-time partner and boyfriend and took social media by storm with beautiful wedding pictures. Can you guess who this actress is? Well, we are talking about Aditi Rao Hydari.

Who is Aditi Rao Hydari?

Aditi Rao Hydari was born on 28 October 1986 to her father Ahsan Hydari and mother Vidya Rao in Hyderabad. Mr Ahasan was an engineer by profession and was a Sulaimani Bohra Muslim. On the other hand, Aditi's mother Vidya Rao was a singer is a practising Buddhist.

Aditi Rao Hydari's lineage is as fascinating as her career. Her parents were part of the nobility of erstwhile Hyderabad. Her father was the grandson of Akbar Hydari, ex-Prime Minister of Hyderabad state, and the nephew of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, former Governor of Assam.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao's maternal great-grandfather, J. Rameshwar Rao held the title of Raja of Wanapathy. He played a significant role as a nobleman in the royal court of the Nizam of Hyderabad. Aditi's parents got separated when the actress was just two years old and she is the only child of her parents. After their separation, while Aditi's father stayed in Hyderabad, she with her mother shifted to New Delhi. However, the actress uses both her parents' names in her surname.

Advertisement

In a past interview with TOI, she said, "I wanted to keep both, as my mom has brought me up, but my father is also a part of me. Hydari is a rare name so I kept both Rao and Hydari."

According to several media reports, Aditi Rao Hydari's parents had a bitter separation, which led to a strained relationship between the actor and her father during her formative years. Several years after the separation, the Heeramandi actor's father remarried, adding another layer of complexity to their relationship.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s education and early career are equally noteworthy. She completed her initial education at Rishi Valley Boarding School in Andhra Pradesh and later moved to Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. Her passion for Bharatnatyam was evident from a young age, as she began her classes at the age of 6 under the guidance of Leela Samson.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s filmography

Advertisement

Many of you might not be aware that Aditi Rao Hydari began her career as a Bharatnatyam dancer at 11 years of age. Aditi worked as a part of Samson's dance group, Spanda, teaching students and traveling through India and abroad to perform in stage events.

In 2014, she landed her first acting project with Sringaram where she played the lead role of 'devadasi', a temple dancer. Directed by Sharada Ramanathan, the Tamil film was produced by Padmini Ravi, a popular Bharatnatyam dancer. Aditi was offered the role after Padmini saw her dancing and was impressed with her and her resemblance to dancer Shobana.

It is worth mentioning that after being screened at several international film festivals the film received critical acclaim upon being shown in India and fetched several accolades, including three National Film Awards.

However, Sringaram had limited theatrical release. It was Prajapathi, a Malayalam film that had a proper theatrical release in 2006 with Mammootty Aditi Rao Hydari made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Delhi-6 where she played the supporting role of a single woman living in a community where spinsterhood was frowned upon.

Advertisement

Aditi's breakthrough came most unexpectedly. The actress features alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar. Although Aditi Rao Hydari's role and screen presence was minimal she did make heads turn with her amazing performance. After the film was released, as per several media reports, Aditi made a public statement that she wanted to appear in lead roles, and subsequently, her prayers were answered as she was cast in her first lead role in a Hindi film through London, Paris, New York (2012) opposite Ali Zafar.

Apart from Bollywood films, Aditi Rao Hydari has appeared in several South films Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), Sufiyum Sujatayum (2020), Hey Sinamika( 2022), Kaatru Veliyidai (2017), Sammohanam (2018), Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022), Gandhi Talks (2023) and Maha Samudram (2021).

Aditi Rao Hydari trolled for cosmetic surgery

Aditi Rao Hydari who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's blockbuster series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar recently grabbed attention as her before and after pictures highlighting her shocking transformation surfaced online. The pictures created havoc on social media with several speculations about the Aditi going under the knife to achieve this unbelievable look. Several users trolled her for the same.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s relationship and marriage

Apart from her professional life, Aditi Rao Hydari has been in the limelight for quite some time owing to her relationship with actor Siddharth. The duo met on the sets of Maha Samudram and that's when the love blossomed. Reportedly, Aditi and Siddharth grew fond of each other during the shoot and were inseparable on the sets.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Vogue, Aditi recalled their first meeting on the sets. The actress said, “He walked in and said, ‘Hello, beautiful girl.’ Usually, when someone says something like this, it does not work. But he was being genuine. By the end of the day, he had me and pretty much everyone on the set in splits. He also ensured that my team and I had ghee idlis whipped up by his cook every day for the rest of the shoot."

They made sure to spend time with each other even during the film’s promotions. While their onscreen chemistry made everyone go gaga over the new pair, Aditi and Siddharth's off-screen chemistry was also not overlooked by their fans.

Although initially, the power couple tried keeping their relationship private their constant appearances at public events skyrocketed rumors around their relationship. Eventually, last year in March, Aditi and Siddharth made everyone delighted as they announced their engagement by sharing a lovely picture of them flaunting their diamond rings. The couple had exchanged rings at the Srirangapuram temple near Wanaparthy in an intimate ceremony.

Following the engagement, fans had been waiting for their grand wedding but on the morning of September 16, Aditi and Sidharth once again stunned everyone as they announced their wedding.

Advertisement

However, for the unversed, it is the second marriage for both Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. The former was first married to actor Satyadeep Mishra (now married to Masaba Gupta) from 2009 to 2013. On the other hand, Siddharth was previously married to Meghna Narayan till 2007. But as they say, whatever happens, happens for the best. Now, after failed marriages, the couple have again found love in each other.

Despite sharing an 8-year age gap, Aditi and Siddharth have never let that stand in their way of love. Pinkvilla wishes the couple a great married life ahead.

ALSO READ: Popular star kid: Meet Jayam Ravi’s son Aarav who debuted at age of eight, bagged Jury Award and is a dedicated student