Meet actor who was married to a director and later got separated; has worked with Suriya, Nani and was once held for tax evasion

This Indian actress is a popular face in the South film industry. Initially, she began her film career with a minor role in a Malayalam film. However, she eventually delved into other South industries and has worked in Tamil and Telugu films. The actress hit the limelight when she was arrested for alleged tax evasion. Besides, she has also been in the limelight owing to her previous marital dispute with a film director. We are talking about the gorgeous Amala Paul.

Who is Amala Paul?

Amala Paul was born into a Syro-Malabar Catholic Syrian Christian family on October 26, 1991. She was born to her father Paul Varghese and her mother Annice Paul in Ernakulam, Kerala. Amala has a brother named Abijith Paul who is also an actor.

The actress completed her schooling at Nirmala Higher Secondary School Aluva. Following this, Amala joined St. Teresa's College in Kochi, to pursue a B.A. degree in English. It is worth mentioning that Amala's father who passed away in 2017 was strictly against his daughter pursuing acting as a full-time career. However, he later accepted with Amala's brother strongly backing her ambition.

In an earlier interview, the actress revealed that she had always been inclined to art since her father was into theatres during his college days and her mother was a singer.

Amala Paul’s filmography

After finishing her studies, Amala Paul began her career in the Industry with Lal Jose's Malayalam film Neelathamara. The film released in 2009 emerged as a commercial hit but failed to attract any further offers, as the actress had anticipated.

Next, she signed a small-budget Tamil film Vikadakavi, which was delayed and ultimately became her sixth release. Following the success of Mynaa, Amala was regarded as the 'new top star of 2011' as she subsequently signed on to several projects.

In 2010, Amala appeared in Veerasekaran where her role was tagged as minimal. Later, the actress opened up about regretting her decision to do the film as many of her scenes were edited out. The same year, Amala then worked in the controversial Sindhu Samaveli, portraying the role of Sundari, who has an illicit relationship with her father-in-law. Amala's breakthrough came with the romantic drama film Mynaa by Prabhu Solomon, which made her a recognized actress in the industry.

In 2015, Amala had 4 back-to-back releases. Two of her movies hit the mark when she starred as Mili with Nivin Pauly, a Malayalam film that became one of the hit films of the year. Besides, the actress co-starred with Suriya in Pasanga 2, also a blockbuster. Amala Paul’s notable works include The Goat Life, Aadai, Cadaver, Velai Illa Pattathari, Raayan, and Iddarammayilatho among others.

Amala Paul arrested in tax evasion case

Amala was arrested in January 2018 for alleged tax evasion. A police investigation found that the Velai Illa Pattathari 2 actress had registered her luxury car with fake documents in Puducherry. The actress's side maintained that she had registered her vehicle with proper documents for her rented property in Puducherry. However, later the case against Amala Paul was closed citing jurisdictional issues.

Amala Paul’s personal life

In 2013, Amala was working on Deiva Thirumagal and was romantically linked to director A. L. Vijay. however, the pair denied their relationship. On 7 June 2014, Amala Paul and Vijay made it official as they got engaged in Kochi. The couple eventually married on 12 June 2014 in Chennai.

But destiny had some other plans and hence in 2016, Amala and Vijay filed for a divorce due to disagreements between her and her in-laws about her acting career. After her separation, she married an entrepreneur named Jagat Desai in 2023. The couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their son Ilai. The adorable couple marks their first anniversary today (August 13).

On their anniversary, Amala Paul dropped a bunch of photos featuring her husband Jagat Desai, and their son, Ilai. The happy parents enjoyed the twin celebrations at home by cutting a yummy cake and cuddling their baby boy. Moreover, Amala and Jagat even posed together candidly for the camera. Interestingly, Amala Paul is one actor who perfectly balances her role as a mother and a popular actress in cinema.

