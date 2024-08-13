Telangana State Women's Commission summons controversial astrologer Venu Swamy for his recent prediction on divorce of Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala

The Telangana State Women's Commission has summoned controversial astrologer Venu Swamy to provide an explanation regarding his recent comments predicting the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. The commission has taken cognizance of the complaint filed by the Telugu Film Journalists' Association (TFJA) and has directed Venu Swamy to appear before them to clarify his stance on the matter.

The TFJA, in their complaint, has alleged that Swamy's prediction has caused mental agony and harassment to the individuals involved.

Venu Swamy has been asked to appear before the commission on August 22. They also shared a notice, which loosely translated to, "Following the complaint of Film Journalist Association, Telugu Film Digital Media Association Dt: 12.08.2024 Chairperson of Women's Commission Ms. Nerella Sharada responded Dt: 22.08.2024 and said that a summons has been issued to Venu Swamy to appear in person on 22.08.2024."

Reportedly, the Telangana State Women's Commission has also asked Venu Swamy to provide a satisfactory explanation for his remarks.

For the unversed, Venu Swamy stirred controversy by predicting that the couple would separate in 2027 due to the involvement of another woman. His comments were made in a video that quickly went viral, leading to widespread outrage among fans and the public.

Swamy's prediction was met with immediate backlash as many criticized him for making speculative and potentially harmful statements about the personal lives of public figures. The Telugu Film Journalist Association (TFJA) took particular offense, leading to a police complaint against Swamy for his remarks.

Advertisement

In response to the backlash, Venu Swamy attempted to clarify his position, stating that his prediction was an extension of earlier comments he had made regarding Chaitanya's previous marriage to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He expressed regret for the controversy and promised to refrain from making further predictions about celebrities' futures.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya exchanged rings in presence of their loved ones and families on August 8. The couple got engaged after dating each other for nearly two years.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to split over another woman? Astrologer lands in legal soup for predicting their future