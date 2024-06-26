Meet the actor who was once shunned by actresses and is now adored by millions

The man we are talking about here is not an ordinary person; he is the charmer, the style icon, and to top it all off, one of the people who has always mesmerized everyone with his acting potential by exploring every genre in the film industry.

Let us give you a small hint about him, he's a person who loves to play golf in his free time. Still have no clue? no worries, the person we are talking about today is the dynamic Ranganathan Madhavan also known as R. Madhavan who has become a sensation not just in the Tamil industry but other markets including Bollywood as well.

But did you know once there was a time when no actress wanted him to be cast as a lead opposite him? Let's have a look!

R Madhavan and the issues with lead roles

As Madhavan's ardent supporter, we all know about his 2011 Bollywood film Tanu Weds Manu, helmed by Aanand L Rai. According to an article on News 18, the producer of this comedy-drama film shared in an interview that they reached out to several actresses before approaching Kangana Ranaut for the lead role. Surprisingly, none of them accepted the offer because they were not interested in collaborating with Madhavan.

During his closing remarks, he made a point of mentioning that some actresses even went as far as to declare that they would only accept the role if the main actor was replaced. This caused quite a stir, with the actor's loyal fans retaliating against numerous unnamed actresses in the industry.

When R Madhavan was scared about getting no more work

During an interview session with Film Companion, Madhavan who has done all types of roles in almost seven industries shared an interesting story as he was not getting any offers. The actor said as quoted, “I have a son. There was Covid. I didn’t earn anything during Covid. Even two years before Covid, I didn’t earn anything because I was working on this film.”

Madhavan further continued and said, “The only things that sustained me were occasional opportunities like my OTT project to keep things going.”

The actor concluded by saying, “Other than that, I haven’t done any films since my last one, Vikram Vedha. So, there’s fear, a constant fear.”

For the unversed, R Madhavan made his OTT debut with Prime Video's crime-thriller Breathe Season 1, and later with Netflix’s comedy-drama titled Decoupled opposite Rana Naidu actress Surveen Chawla.

R Madhavan's upcoming films

R Madhavan last appeared in the supernatural thriller Shaitaan, which was directed by Super 30 alumnus Vikas Bahl and starred Jyothika, Ajay Devgn, and Janaki Bodiwala. The flick garnered huge applause and appreciation for their exhilarating performances.

His upcoming film project is a sports drama called Test, in which Siddharth and Nayanthara play pivotal roles. S. Sashikanth has helmed the project which has been bankrolled by S. Sashikanth himself with Chakravarthy Ramachandra under the banner of YNOT Studios and it will be a Pan-Indian release.

