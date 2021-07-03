Mehreen Pirzada calls off her engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi: It’s a decision that has been taken amicably
It hasn’t been long when Mehreen Pirzada had made the headlines for her lavish engagement ceremony with Bhavya Bishnoi. It was a grand ceremony that took place in March in Jaipur and there were reports that the couple will be tying the knot soon. However, much to everyone’s surprise, the F2: Fun and Frustration actress has called off her engagement and has decided not to go ahead with the wedding. Sharing a statement about the same, Mehreen called it an amicable decision.
In the statement, she also stated that this is a private matter and urged people to respect her privacy. Mehreen assured her fans that she will continue to work. The statement read as, “Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It’s a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart, I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends. This is the only statement I will be making regarding this and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter. Meanwhile, I will continue to work and am looking forwards to giving my best in my future projects and performances.”
Take a look at Mehreen’s statement about calling off her engagement:
For the uninitiated, Mehreen and Bhavya’s alliance was fixed by their respective families in April last year. However, their wedding was postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
