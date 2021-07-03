Mehreen Pirzada calls off her engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi: It’s a decision that has been taken amicably

Months after exchanging rings with Bhavya Bishnoi, Mehreen Pirzada calls off her engagement and called it an amicable decision.

It hasn’t been long when Mehreen Pirzada had made the headlines for her lavish engagement ceremony with Bhavya Bishnoi. It was a grand ceremony that took place in March in Jaipur and there were reports that the couple will be tying the knot soon. However, much to everyone’s surprise, the F2: Fun and Frustration actress has called off her engagement and has decided not to go ahead with the wedding. Sharing a statement about the same, Mehreen called it an amicable decision.

In the statement, she also stated that this is a private matter and urged people to respect her privacy. Mehreen assured her fans that she will continue to work. The statement read as, “Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It’s a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart, I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends. This is the only statement I will be making regarding this and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter. Meanwhile, I will continue to work and am looking forwards to giving my best in my future projects and performances.”

Take a look at Mehreen’s statement about calling off her engagement:

For the uninitiated, Mehreen and Bhavya’s alliance was fixed by their respective families in April last year. However, their wedding was postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

