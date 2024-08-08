Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement date has a BIG connection with Samantha? Viral BUZZ has got fans talking

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s candid photos from their private engagement ceremony have grabbed the attention of netizens. While fans of the duo have been continuously shipping them, a few have also commented about Chay’s previous marriage to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

And recently, a fan of the actor made a striking post about Naga Chaitanya’s two relationships and the uncanny similarity between them.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan page claimed how Naga Chaitanya’s date of engagement with Shobhita Dhulipala, i.e. August 8, 2024, coincided with the same date a few years back when his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu had proposed to him.

The caption on the post read, “#SamanthaRuthPrabhu Proposed Naga Chaitanya On August 8 And He Is Now Getting Engaged With #SobhitaDhulipala On August 8 #NagaChaitanya..!

Well, it was some time back when Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna shared the first photos from his son’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple radiated love and happiness as they wore traditional ensembles for their special day.

Their engagement took place at Naga Chaitanya’s new residence in Hyderabad, and only a handful of their close family and friends were present for the event. Along with the post, Nagarjuna revealed, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!"

Naga Chaitanya’s previous marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu came to an end in 2021 when the couple filed for divorce. While the exact reason for the same remains unknown, the duo have not been amicable or even on talking terms with one another.

