Samantha is heartbroken as Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling after being disqualified from Olympics 2024

It has been a saddening last few days for India at the 2024 Paris Olympics as wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from her gold medal match for being overweight for her 50kg wrestling bout.

Despite her best measures, the star athlete unfortunately fell short by 100 grams, forcing a disqualification. Post the news breaking out, several celebrities came forward in support of Vinesh.

Unfortunately for fans of Vinesh and fans of wrestling, the Olympian has decided to call it quits on her wrestling career post the disqualification.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu voiced out the nation’s feelings when she reposted a post about Vinesh’s retirement. Words were too heavy to describe the emotions as Sam shared a heartbreak emoji, summing up the overall sentiment of a billion Indians.

According to the PTI (Press Trust of India), Vinesh Phogat has retired from the sport. In her retirement message, the athlete stated, “Ma(mother), wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams, and my courage, everything is broken. I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive me.”

After a brilliant run at the 2024 Olympics defeating several world champions, Vinesh was just moments away from scripting history for herself, for her family, and India. However, fate had different plans as she was found 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in.

According to reports, Vinesh tried her best to lose the 100 grams, which also led to dehydration, causing her to be hospitalized. Unfortunately, she could not cut it in time, leading to her removal from the 50kg women’s wrestling gold medal match.

Following this, there have been several protests from the wrestling community and also from fellow netizens who have questioned the Olympic committee’s decision. The common talking point is why is Vinesh not deserving of a silver medal when she has made it to the final? Is it fair that an athlete who has reached the final, walks away with no medal?

