Sobhita Dhulipala spotted leaving Naga Chaitanya's residence post engagement ceremony in Hyderabad; WATCH

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged today, August 8, in an intimate ceremony at the latter's home in Hyderabad. Veteran actor Nagarjuna announced the engagement on social media. Following the low-key event, Sobhita was seen leaving her fiancé's residence, elegantly dressed in traditional attire.

In the video, Sobhita can be seen wearing a traditional Indian outfit. She is dressed in a peach-colored saree with intricate golden embroidery on the borders and blouse. She is also adorned with traditional jewelry, including jhumkas (earrings), a necklace, bangles, and a bindi on her forehead. Her look is completed with flowers in her hair, which is typical for traditional Indian attire, especially for ceremonial occasions.

Meanwhile, Sobhita and Chay's engagement was announced by Nagarjuna, who shared the joyful news on social media, stating that the couple exchanged rings at 9:42 a.m. The veteran star expressed his happiness in welcoming Sobhita into the family and wished the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

He wrote, ""We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!" 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

Sobhita looked elegant in a traditional peach saree, complemented by simple golden jewelry, while Naga Chaitanya donned a silk kurta.

The engagement ceremony was intimate, attended by close family and friends. On the other hand, the couple been rumored to be dating since early 2022, shortly after Naga's divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways in October 2021. The two actors got married back in 2017 in a grand ceremony that celebrated both Hindu and Christian traditions. Nevertheless, the two decided to split due to some personal reasons.

