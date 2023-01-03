Naga Chaitanya-Samantha to Rashmika Mandanna-Rakshit Shetty: 5 ugly break ups of South couples that caught headlines

Celebrity relationships and breakups are always the talk of the town. While some celebs set major goals with their relationships and get married, a few also lead to breakups. And as they say, breakups are never easy. Not every love story comes to a happy ending, some end on bad terms and lead to an ugly breakup as well. Several relationships in the South film industry of celebrities ended on bad terms and left fans shocked. From the ugly separation of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya to the broken engagement of Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty, take a look at some ugly breakups of South couples that made headlines.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were one of the most loved couples in Tollywood. The duo met on the sets of their blockbuster film Ye Maaya Chesave and fell in love. Chay and Sam dated for many years and tied the knot in 2017. Their love and PDA made everyone go aww and were fondly called #ChaySam. After 4 years of marital bliss, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced separation in October 2021. However, the divorce ended on ugly terms. Several accused the actress of having extra-marital, abortion, and friendship with Julkar a few reasons for their separation. But she gave it back to the trolls a befitting reply. Samantha was also accused of Rs.200 crore alimony. However, she bashed the baseless rumours too. She also addressed her separation from Naga Chaitanya as' not amicable' at Koffee With Karan 7. When Karan asked her, “Do you guys have hard feelings?” Samantha replied, “There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes.” She also said, “It's not an amicable situation right now. It might be in the future.”



Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty met on the sets of the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party and started dating. After one year of relationship, the duo planned to take the relationship to the next level and got engaged in 2017 in a big engagement ceremony at her hometown of Virajpet, Karnataka. However, after one year, in 2018, they broke off the engagement and parted ways. Some reports claim that the duo broke up because of comparability issues. However, a few reports said that one of the reasons why Rashmika called off her engagement with Rakshit was that she reportedly wanted to focus on her career. However, the real reason is best known to them. At that time, Rashmika had received a lot of flak from Raskhit's fans. She was brutally trolled to an extent that her ex-fiancée actually had to urge his admirers to let Rashmika be in peace. He had issued an official statement post their separation requesting all to not paint Rashmika in a bad light and not judge her for calling off the engagement. Ever since then, Rashmika and Rakshit maintained a cordial relationship.

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva Nayanthara had her fair share of breakups before finding her true love with Vignesh Shivan. Her relationship with Prabhu Deva was the biggest talk of the town back then. In 2009, she was reportedly in a relationship with choreographer Prabhu Deva. However, what caught the attention of this alleged relationship is that Prabhu Deva was then married to Latha and fell in love with Nayanthara. In September 2010, the ace choreographer opened up about his relationship with Nayanthara and admitted that they had been dating for the past two years and were planning to tie the knot. Soon the backlash and trolls began, and many women communities put Nayanthara in a bad light and also called her a 'home breaker' for dating married Prabhu Deva. In 2010, despite the ugly brawl, Prabhu Deva and Latha were granted a divorce and he began living with Nayanthara. However, the relationship couldn't stand through and both called it quits. Nayanthara called that phase of her life the most 'hard'.



Amala Paul and Bhavninder Singh After her divorce from AL Vijay, Amala Paul moved to Puducherry. In 2020, reports suggested that she was in a relationship with singer Bhavninder Singh and got married. A few photos of them in traditional outfits from the marriage ceremony went viral. However, the actress dismissed the news and added that it was a photo shoot but he submitted evidence that he and Amala tied the knot in 2017. After a few months, rumours of their break up made headlines in the news. However, things got ugly as Amala Paul filed a defamation suit against him in 2020 after claiming that he had falsely published wedding pictures of them from a private photo shoot. In 2022, Bhavinder Singh was arrested after she allegedly cheated on her in a business deal and harassed her over some pictures. The case is still in court.