Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala cannot take their eyes off each other in new wedding PICS and we simply adore them

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now happily married. The couple tied the knot at the Annapurna Studios on December 4 in the presence of their loved ones and family members. Recently, Nagarjuna shared two new photos from the wedding ceremony that are now going viral on social media.

In the photos, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala look madly in love, as they cannot take their eyes off each other after the wedding ceremony. One can see them smiling and happily cherishing the moment. A picture also showcased the couple posing with their family to make the day even more memorable.

Sharing the photos, the veteran actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone. He thanked the media for their understanding and for allowing the family to enjoy the special moment. Nagarjuna also appreciated their respect and kind wishes, saying it added to their joy.

He extended his thanks to friends, family, and fans for their love and blessings. He said his son’s wedding became a cherished memory because of their warmth and support. Nagarjuna mentioned that the Akkineni family was deeply thankful for the countless blessings they received.

Nagarjuna's note read, "To our dear friends, family, and fans, your love and blessings have truly made this occasion unforgettable. My son’s wedding was not just a family celebration—it became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us."

Take a look at the post below:

After the wedding, several videos from the ceremony surfaced online. One of the videos showed Sobhita getting emotional as Naga Chaitanya tied a mangalsutra around her neck. While the two could not hold back their emotions, Nagarjuna gave them their blessings, and Akhil Akkineni whistled out of joy.

In another video, Sobhita was seen following the wedding rituals with her family members. The actress looked stunning in the traditional golden saree, accessorized with ethnic gold jewelry.

Take a look at the videos below:

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding was attended by several celebrities, including SS Rajamouli, Karthi, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and many others.

