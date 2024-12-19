Rana Daggubati goes down memory lane as he wishes wife Miheeka Bajaj on birthday with a wedding throwback pic

Rana Daggubati and his better half Miheeka Bajaj have their birthdays five days apart. As the star wife turned a year older, the actor dropped a fun throwback picture from their wedding days to make the day more special for her.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Rana Daggubati dropped an old picture from his wedding with Miheeka Bajaj. The snapshot probably dated back to their haldi festivities, where the latter looked pretty in a yellow outfit. Meanwhile the actor looked dashing in all-white look, clad in a kurta-pyjama.

He also dropped another candid selfie with Miheeka, where the duo looked fabulous in chic outfits.

Check out Rana’s birthday wish here:

Atop the pictures, Rana penned, “Happiest to you”, following with a heart emoticons.

On December 14, when Rana turned 40, Miheeka dropped a bunch of candid photos of her husband to wish him. In her long caption, the entrepreneur highlighted how she wishes that he always remains 14 and passionate like a child.

Take a look at the pictures here:

She penned, “This year, as you turn 40, my only wish is for you to remain forever 14! It never ceases to amaze me how you’ve managed to maintain the vigour, excitement, thoughts, and passion of a kid who’s just starting off on their journey. May you always be excited, inquisitive, passionate, and ambitious. Forever your silent spectator and biggest cheerleader! Love you, @ranadaggubati, #HappyBirthday."

Rana and Miheeka have been one such couple who are quite selective when it comes to flaunting their chemistry and love to the world. They rarely post pictures with one another, and create a stir amongst their fans whenever they do so.

Advertisement

Just a few days ago, appearing on a special episode of Rana Daggubati’s chat show that also featured the actor’s cousin Naga Chaitanya, it was Miheeka Bajaj who revealed a curious anecdote from her marital life.

She revealed how travelling with her husband appears like a hectic task for her since he always asks to hurry up and do everything fast inside the airport.

Miheeka explained, “When going to the airport, suddenly it’s like everything is fast. ‘Come on, come on, come on,’ he would say. I mean, should I dive into the security and pull my bag out?”

For the unversed, Rana and Miheeka tied the knot at Ramanaidu Studios on August 8, 2020.

ALSO READ: Telugu actor and internet personality Prasad Behara gets arrested in Hyderabad over sexual misconduct accusation