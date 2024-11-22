Sookshmadarshini Twitter review: 11 tweets to read before watching Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Basil Joseph’s mystery flick

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Basil Joseph's mystery thriller Sookshmadarshini finally hit theaters on November 22, 2024. Directed by MC, the film marks Nazriya’s return to the big screen after the Nani starrer Ante Sundaraniki.

As the film reaches audiences, many netizens have shared their opinions online. Judging by the reactions, the movie seems to have generally impressed viewers, garnering a positive response.

One user wrote, “Sets new benchmark for thrillers in Mollywood,” while another commented, “A very well-written and executed movie. Try it guys, won't be disappointed!” Many have praised the film’s stellar performances and the musical brilliance of Christo Xavier.

Additionally, netizens have cautioned others to avoid spoilers circulating online, emphasizing how they could impact the film's immersive viewing experience.

The movie Sookshmadarshini centers around Priyadarshini, a suburban woman living a quiet life with her husband. However, things take a dramatic turn when Manuel and his mother, former residents of the neighborhood, return to their old house.

Manuel’s return unsettles Priyadarshini, making her suspicious of his true intentions and questioning if something sinister lies beneath his presence. Determined to uncover the truth, she joins forces with her friends, embarking on a suspense-filled journey to unravel the mystery surrounding the man.

Besides the main leads, the movie also has actors like Deepak Parambol, Sidharth Bharathan, Kottayam Ramesh, Manohari Joy, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Merin Philip, and many more in key roles.

Additionally, the movie’s musical tracks and scores were composed by Christo Xavier, who had recently made quite an impact with his films Bramayugam, Turbo, and more.

The makers of the movie had recently unveiled a promo song from the movie called Dhurooha Manthahasame, composed by Christo himself, featuring Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, and Basil Joseph. The track was crooned by Ahi Ajayan, with Thallumaala fame lyricist-director Muhsin Parari, aka Mu. Ri, penning the lyrics.

