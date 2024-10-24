OFFICIAL: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 pre-poned to December 5; makers say ‘Pushpa Raj's Rule will begin a day earlier’

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule have officially announced that the movie will be released in theaters earlier than what they originally planned!

By Goutham S
Updated on Oct 24, 2024  |  03:10 PM IST |  3.7K
Allu Arjun’s much-awaited sequel movie Pushpa 2: The Rule was initially reported to hit the big screens on December 6, 2024. Now, the makers have officially announced that the film would arrive a day earlier in theaters on December 5.

The official notification of the new release date was given by the makers themselves in an X (formerly Twitter) post, where they said, “The celebrations begin a day earlier. The fireworks at the box office will set off a day earlier. The records will be hunted down a day earlier. Pushpa Raj's Rule will begin a day earlier. The Biggest Indian Film Pushpa2TheRule GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024.”

Check out the official post by makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule:


Credits: X (Mythri Movie Makers)
