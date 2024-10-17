Allu Arjun embodies the ultimate ruler in Pushpa 2’s new poster; here’s how fans are reacting

Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule has been highly anticipated by the fans to become a massive success undoubtedly. Much like its prequel, audiences are sure that the film will mark a hit at the box office, and in fact the makers are leaving no stone unturned to envision this dream to reality. And now, Allu Arjun’s latest glimpse from a new poster of the film ahead of its release has caught the fans of the superstar in a frenzy.

Taking to his official account on Instagram, Allu Arjun shared a new poster of Pushpa 2: The Rule, wherein he could be seen dressed up in his character and embodying a ruling personality. His staunch reaction and demeanor promised limitless entertainment for the viewers once the film hit the theaters.

Check out the post here:

Within no time, the comment section of the actor’s post was filled with innumerable reactions from the fans, who simply went gaga over his look from the film. Moreover, they all seemed excited and eager to watch the film soon after it gets released.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie will hit the theaters on December 6, 2024. The Telegu action drama is bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers and is the second instalment of the Pushpa series. Coming to the cast of the film, besides Allu Arjun, it is Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and others who form a crucial part of the film. Devi Sri Prasad is handling the musical score of the film.

Advertisement

Well, quite contrary to other releases, Pushpa 2 has previously grabbed spotlight for some considerable time with rumors of it postponing its release date due to a number of reasons. While these kinds of reports left the fans disappointed, it was the film's producer Ravi Shankar who later assured that there would not be any delay and that everything was on track for the movie.

Speaking at the teaser launch of another movie back in August 2024, Ravi Shankar had said, "Pushpa 2 has come out extraordinarily...by September we'll finish up the second half works too. By November we'll send it around to theaters and confirm to hit screens on December 6."

As per sources close to the development, Pinkvilla had earlier learnt that Allu Arjun, Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers were planning to unveil the massive theatrical trailer of Pushpa 2 by November's second week. They also commented on how the scope of the sequel was considerably ten times bigger that its predecessing part, which came out in 2021.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan shares PICS from her all-girls trip to Morocco; Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops THIS comment