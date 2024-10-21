Is Shraddha Kapoor in talks for a dance number in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2?

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is gearing up for its release on December 6, 2024. As the movie inches close to hitting the big screens, it is being reported that Shraddha Kapoor might play a dance number in the movie.

As per a report by 123Telugu, the Bollywood actress is likely to enact this special guest appearance in the movie but an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made by the makers.

Previously, in the first installment of the franchise back in 2021 with Pushpa: The Rise, Samantha Ruth Prabhu played a dance number along with Allu Arjun. The song Oo Antava composed by DSP became a sensational hit, being popularly used across various Indian and international events.

The upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule marks as the continuation of the story which began with Pushpa: The Rise. The first installment of the franchise introduced us to the world of Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler who ventures into the realms of a crime syndicate, trying to make a name for himself in the field.

As he flourishes and grows, Pushpa comes across a nefarious police officer. The first movie ended with both of them going head-to-head with each other, promising a battle brewing between them. Aside from Allu Arjun, the movie also had Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, along with an ensemble cast of actors like Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, and Ajay Ghosh in supporting roles.

With many of the actors reprising their roles from the first part, the Sukumar directorial is said to be one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema. Now, we would just have to wait and see whether Shraddha Kapoor makes an appearance with her dance moves in this upcoming action flick or not.

Coming to the actress’ work front, Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen in the movie Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The horror-comedy flick marked as the 4th installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and was a massive hit in theaters.

