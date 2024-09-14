PHOTO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dishing out ultimate festive red hair goals in half-tied updo style

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her impeccable fashion and style statements. From minimalist to extravagant, modern chic to traditional, the star aces all looks with panache. And looks like she is all set to embrace the festive season in style! The actress recently dropped a picture of her flaunting a gorgeous red hair look.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of herself as she flaunted her fresh new look. She gave a glimpse at her new hair dyed in a beautiful red, perfect for all the upcoming festivities. Samantha tied her hair in a half-tied, messy updo and ditched all makeup. Her naturally glowing face added that extra ounce of glam.

Well, this is not the first time the Kushi actress has endorsed minimalism. Samantha has always shown an affinity towards going simple. For instance, a few days back, she shared glimpses of herself while traveling. She wore a rust colored outfit and completed it with a dewy base makeup and a sleek hairdo.

Besides fashion, Samantha also takes her health and wellness as the top priority. A few days back, the actress shared a picture of her working out. The diva wore some cool athleisure and sweated it out as she weight lifted.

Advertisement

Her picture surely motivated her fans to beat the blues and strive towards good health and wellbeing. Along with the picture, Samantha penned a sassy caption and expressed, “I don’t look skinny. I look like I can kick your bu**.”

On the work front, Samantha is all set for her next release, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Directed by Raj & DK, this would mark her comeback project after taking a hiatus from films post getting diagnosed with myositis.

The actress had undergone a massive physical transformation for pulling off her role in the series, which included performing some daredevil action stunts. Despite getting injured quite some time, Samantha never gave up, and completed her shooting schedule in time.

ALSO READ: Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim is heartbroken knowing Thalapathy Vijay won't star in films anymore: ‘One last dance...'