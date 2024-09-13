WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu walks in style as she flaunts her new look at Mumbai airport; Don’t miss people’s reaction to her beauty

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not just a sports enthusiast but also a fashion icon; we can all agree with it. Recently, the actress was papped at the Mumbai airport slaying yet another look. Samantha was seen sporting a chic and casual airport look.

She chose a long black cardigan layered over the top with a mesh neckline. Samantha paired the cardigan with a high-waisted blue jeans and completed her look with dark sunglasses. Her overall appearance was effortless yet trendy, catching the attention of her fans. The best part about Samantha's airport look was it was suitable for travel. However, one could not stop wondering who Samantha was busy talking to at the airport.

A few days ago, Samantha took to her Instagram handle to share a video titled "A day in my life". The video showcased how the actress spends her day as per her routine. Her day starts by enjoying the sunlight, followed by oil pulling, gua sha, red light eye care, workouts and more.

While Samantha's day includes some great rejuvenation hacks, she also makes time to express gratitude to God and meditate to keep herself calm. Sharing the video, she captioned, "Life’s Golden".

Soon after she shared the video, her fans took to the comments to shower Samantha with love. A fan wrote, "I m Happy that you are taking care of ur health." Meanwhile, another fan commented, "Your commitment to self and working on being the strongest version of you is so inspiring ! Truely a star samantha."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited web series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by renowned duo Raj and DK, the show is a spin-off to Priyanka Chopra's Citadel. According to the teaser, the show is set in the 1990s and will stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 7.

Apart from Citadel, Samantha will return to the big screens with Bangaram, which is touted to be a gritty action thriller. However, details about this Samantha starrer are still under wraps.

