Azadi OTT release: When and where to watch Sreenath Bhasi starrer action thriller in Malayalam, Tamil

Azadi, starring Sreenath Bhasi in the lead role, hit the big screens on May 23, 2025. As the Malayalam-language movie has completed a month since its theatrical release, it is now available for streaming on OTT.

If you’re planning to watch the action thriller, here are the streaming details about it.

When and where to watch Azadi

Azadi is now available for streaming on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX, starting from June 27, 2025. The original Malayalam version will be available on the mentioned streaming space, while its Tamil dub is streaming on SunNXT.

The official update about the Malayalam version was shared by ManoramaMAX on Instagram. On the other hand, SunNXT shared the announcement of the Tamil version through their handle.

Here are the official updates for the Azadi OTT release

Official trailer and plot of Azadi

Azadi features the tale of Ganga, a pregnant woman who is accused of murdering a political leader's son. While serving her sentence, the woman is moved to Kottayam Medical College to deliver her baby.

However, to help her escape the prison confines, her husband, Raghu, devises a 24-hour-long plan to free her with the help of a network of insiders. Although the plan seemed to be going well, their past catches up, with former adversaries resurfacing.

How Raghu and Ganga manage to escape from the hospital, overcoming every challenge that comes their way, forms the entire story.

Cast and crew of Azadi

Azadi features Manjummel Boys fame Sreenath Bhasi in the lead role. Apart from him, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors, including Love Today fame Raveena Ravi, Lal, Vani Viswanath, Saiju Kurup, Vijayakumar, Maala Parvathi, Gilu Joseph, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, and many more in key roles.

The movie is directed by debutant Jo George, based on a story and screenplay by Sagar. Azadi was bankrolled by Faizal Raja with Varun Unni handling the musical tracks and background scores.

The film’s cinematography is crafted under the expertise of Saneesh Stanly with Noufal Abdulla editing it.

Coming to Sreenath’s work front, the actor has a lineup of movies like Unlock, Dhuniyavinte Orattathu, Namukku Kodathiyil Kaanamm, and more.

