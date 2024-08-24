PIC: Nayanthara spends a beautiful moment with sons, Uyir and Ulag, who are busy exploring flowers and nature

Lady superstar Nayanthara has perfectly balanced her professional and personal life with utmost finesse. While she may be the dreamiest leading lady in her projects, at home she is the most caring and doting mother to her sons, Uyir and Ulag. Nayanthara’s recent glimpse of spending quality time with her little ones is nothing short of heartwarming.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nayanthara shared a candid picture with her sons, Uyir and Ulag. The image featured the little ones exploring a bushel of marigold flowers for the first time. Nayanthara was seen looking at them adorably as her sons discovered nature with their curious eyes.

Earlier today, Nayanthara shared more pictures capturing happy family moments with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and their sons. The cute family of four appeared to be enjoying a stroll in a garden, filled with heartfelt laughter, conversations, and more.

Check out the post here.

Despite being celebrities, Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan have never shied away from sharing glimpses of their personal lives with their fans. They often share pictures of their little ones, who truly complete their lives.

For instance, on July 5, 2024, Nayanthara shared a video of herself with her family, where the four of them were seen enjoying an auto ride. While none of their faces were visible in the clip, the hearty laughs and giggles of their sons clearly indicated the amount of fun they were having together.

On the professional front, Nayanthara has continued to deliver box office hits over the past few years, both in regional and pan-Indian films. Some of her recent successes include the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, Iraivan, and Annapoorani. These films have further solidified her status as one of the most bankable stars in the industry.

Moving forward, the diva has a plethora of projects lined up. Some of these include the movie Test, where she stars alongside R. Madhavan and Siddharth, as well as Mannangati, Sikander, Thani Oruvati, and NT 81.

In addition to these, Nayanthara also has several promising releases on the horizon, including Good Bad Ugly with Ajith, Toxic featuring Yash, and the Nithilan Swaminathan-directed Maharani (tentative title).

