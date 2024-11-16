Rajinikanth to pen down his own autobiography after completing Coolie and Jailer 2’s shoot? Here’s what we know

Superstar Rajinikanth has been on a spree to defy his age with every successive project. The 73-year-old actor has several projects lined up ahead, including Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie as well as Jailer 2 with Nelson Dilipkumar. And now, recent reports suggest that Thalaiva has planned out something quite interesting through which fans will get to know him more. Reportedly, he is keen on writing an autobiography.

Well, as per a viral buzz all over social media, it is believed that Rajinikanth will indeed pen his autobiography soon, right after he finishes shooting for his scheduled projects. While there is no confirmation about the same, many are also speculating whether the star would narrate his autobiography through a podcast.

Coming to his work front, reportedly, Rajinikanth’s next release is Coolie, which has locked down a release date for May 1, 2025. Again, there is no official confirmation on the matter as of yet.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is all set to be one of a kind, featuring Rajinikanth in his enigmatic element. Besides him, the film stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Shoubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Upendra among others.

Talking about his last release, Vettaiyan, the Rajinikanth starrer failed to live up to the expectations. Despite the hype about the movie, courtesy of a strong plot line and stellar star cast, it still underperformed at the box office.

Thus several reports suggested that the superstar had apparently been asked by the makers to compensate for the losses by agreeing to do another film with them.

As per a report by M9 News, the makers of the TJ Gnanavel directorial, Lyca Productions, have also asked Rajinikanth to reduce his remuneration for this next project on which he would collaborate, considering how the star’s previous films with them had also not turned out well.

Having said that, there was no comment from the makers on such buzz.

On the personal front, Rajinikanth suffered from a minor health scare back on October 1, 2024, for which he received immediate medical attention. He has bounced back to good health since then.

