EXCLUSIVE: Prabhudheva to play negative lead against Himesh Reshammiya in Badass Ravikumar

In 2022, Himesh Reshammiya announced his new film, Badass Ravikumar with an action-packed promo and promised it to be one of the biggest entertainers of Hindi Cinema. Soon after, he launched the first song, Butterfly, which went ahead to become a big hit in the digital world. On Friday morning, the composer-turned-actor announced that the action-packed entertainer will hit the big screen during the Dussehra 2024 weekend.

Prabhudheva to play Carlos Pedro Panther in Badass Ravikumar

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Himesh Reshammiya and the team are going ahead with casting for Badass Ravikumar. According to sources close to the development, Himesh has roped in Prabhudheva to play the negative lead in Badass Ravikumar. “Prabhudheva will be playing the villain avatar for the first time in Hindi film. His is a character of Carlos Pedro Panther, a larger-than-life eccentric villain against Ravi Kumar,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in March 2024. “The script is locked and the team is currently prepping for the action scenes with the intent of taking it on floors by March 2024. Himesh has composed a great music album for the film, and much like all his previous work, will be launching the songs from the over the coming year,” the source added.

Badass Ravikumar on floors in March 2024

Badass Ravikumar is a spin-off to his character of Ravikumar from The Xpose, starring Himesh with Honey Singh among others. The source informs that many other names from the film and music fraternity will come on board Badass Ravikumar too and the names will be launched in the due course of time.

Himesh Reshammiya is among the most successful composers of Hindi Cinema and has also stepped into acting with films like Aap Ka Suroor, Karzzz, Damadam and The Xpose to name some. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Badass Ravikumar.

