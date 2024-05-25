And it's a wrap! Dance Deewane Season 4 finally has its two winners and it is Nithin N J and Gaurav Sharma. The two emerged as the winners of the popular dance reality show after competing in numerous levels. Judged by Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty, Dance Deewane 4 quickly grabbed the audience's attention owing to the talented contestants. Now, after a long journey, two talented dancers won a big cash prize and Dance Deewane trophy.

After emerging as the winner, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to the two talented stars, Nithin N J and Gaurav Sharma, and asked them several questions about their stint on Dance Deewane 4. Excerpt from the interview:

How are you planning to spend the winning amount of Dance Deewane 4?

Nithin: I will give the winning amount to my parents and some amount to a charitable trust.

Gaurav: I will give my father some amount to repay the loan, I will give some money to my father, and the rest I will keep for myself to spend on traveling.

If you could describe your journey on Dance Deewane 4 in one line, what would it be?

Nithin: Once in a lifetime experience

Gaurav: Beautiful

Which actor would you like to choreograph for?

Nithin: I would like to choreograph Prabhu Deva Sir and Hrithik Roshan Sir

Gaurav: Hrithik Roshan

What is that one moment with Judge Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty that has been your favorite?

Nithin: When I danced with Madhuri Ma'am (Madhuri Dixit) on Chalak Chalak, and spoke to Suniel sir (Suniel Shetty) in Kannada on stage during the audition.

Gaurav: With Madhuri ma'am, it was when I performed on Chalak Chalak, and with Suniel sir, every moment was a favorite.

How was your camaraderie with other contestants backstage and with whom did you form a good bond?

Nithin: I had a good bond with the other contestants. There was no jealousy; there was friendship and fun. Even they supported. I had a good bond with Siddharth and Harsha.

Gaurav: I formed a good bond with Harsha and Divansh, but the other contestants were also like my family. We used to live like a family. Chainveer used to bring food to eat, and we used to eat on stage even though it was not allowed. I was connected with Harsha and Divansh.

According to you, who was a tough competitor?

Gaurav and Nithin: Harsha and Divansh.

Which was one of your difficult performances on Dance Deewane?

Nithin: It was on Chalak Chalak song because I practiced for that in one day. Two songs got changed, and so last, we chose Chalak Chalak song and practiced in one day. So, it became tough to remember steps in one day, but the performance went well. Also, we both worked very hard on Jai Jai Shiv Shankar's performance. There were stunts and dances, and it was a difficult performance. It was full energy dance and lifting, and it was very tiring, but we didn't get tired we had fun.

Gaurav: Nothing was difficult.

How was your bond with host Bharti Singh? Did you guys connect off-screen?

Nithin: My bond with Bharti ma'am (Bharti Singh) was good. She comes once a week and has fun, motivates, and gives blessings before performance.

Gaurav: We were very close to Bharti didi on-screen and off-screen. She's the same on-screen and off-screen. She is very down-to-earth, and she motivated so much before the performances that we put full effort into the performance. She is very nice.

Now that you have won the show, what are your future plans?

Nithin: I want to be an actor and I'm preparing for it.

Gaurav: I want to teach dance at different places. I don't want to open my classes. I want to choreograph in Bollywood.

Premiered on February 3, 2024, Dance Deewane 4 pulled its curtain tonight, February 25, 2024.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Nithin and Gaurav many congratulations!

