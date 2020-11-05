  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priya Prakash Varrier is too HOT to handle as she rocks a sultry silver dress with a thigh high slit

Priya Prakash Varrier is shining bright as she paired her shimmery outfit with matching boots and completed her look with sleek hair in a braid.
21666 reads Mumbai
Priya Prakash Varrier in a thigh high slit Priya Prakash Varrier is too HOT to handle as she rocks a sultry silver dress with a thigh high slit
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier, as we all know is super active on social media and keeps treating us with beautiful photos of herself. Be it wearing Indian or slaying it in a LBD, the young actress always manages to grab attention over her fashion choices. This time again, Priya has won our hearts with another sexy look in an over-shoulder gown. Priya Prakash Varrier will set your screens on fire with her latest stunning look. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself looking hot like never before in a thigh-high slit cut gown. 

The actress is shining bright as she paired her shimmery outfit with matching boots and completed her look with sleek hair in a braid. Meanwhile, a few months ago during the lockdown in June, Priya, who has a massive fan following of over 7 million on Instagram, had decided to stay away from this platform to keep up with her health and mental peace.  Priya explained why it was important for her to deactivate her account.

Meanwhile, check out her latest look below:


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Still,I Rise.” ~Maya Angelou

A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

On the work front, Priya will be seen in Nithiin starrer titled, Check. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh as the second lead actress alongside Priya Varrier. MM Keeravani will be composing the music for the film. 

Priya has also bagged a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role. Priya Varrier has a lot of films in the kitty. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: RJ Balaji gets candid about working with Nayanthara for Mookuthi Amman

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Priya Prakash Varrier looks ETHEREAL in a rustic hand painted and embroidered lehenga & we can't stop staring
Priya Prakash Varrier nails her lip sync to Ranveer Singh's Aankh Marey amidst lockdown
Priya Varrier visits her close friend Nakul Thampi after his accident; Shares a video of them holding hands
Priya Prakash Varrier shares a steamy photo as she stuns in an edgy look in simple black kurta & ripped denim
Priya Prakash Varrier returns from her short sabbatical from Instagram; Says 'Did for my mental health & peace
Priya Prakash Varrier deactivates her Instagram account; Goes on social media detox?
Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Looking smoking hot Priya!

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement