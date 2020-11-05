Priya Prakash Varrier is too HOT to handle as she rocks a sultry silver dress with a thigh high slit

Priya Prakash Varrier is shining bright as she paired her shimmery outfit with matching boots and completed her look with sleek hair in a braid.

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier, as we all know is super active on social media and keeps treating us with beautiful photos of herself. Be it wearing Indian or slaying it in a LBD, the young actress always manages to grab attention over her fashion choices. This time again, Priya has won our hearts with another sexy look in an over-shoulder gown. Priya Prakash Varrier will set your screens on fire with her latest stunning look. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself looking hot like never before in a thigh-high slit cut gown.

The actress is shining bright as she paired her shimmery outfit with matching boots and completed her look with sleek hair in a braid. Meanwhile, a few months ago during the lockdown in June, Priya, who has a massive fan following of over 7 million on Instagram, had decided to stay away from this platform to keep up with her health and mental peace. Priya explained why it was important for her to deactivate her account.

On the work front, Priya will be seen in Nithiin starrer titled, Check. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh as the second lead actress alongside Priya Varrier. MM Keeravani will be composing the music for the film.

Priya has also bagged a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role. Priya Varrier has a lot of films in the kitty.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: RJ Balaji gets candid about working with Nayanthara for Mookuthi Amman

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×