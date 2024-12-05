Pushpa 2 OTT release: Here's where the Allu Arjun starrer will be available to watch after its theatrical run

Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally hit the big screens today, December 5. While fans are rushing to their nearest cinema halls to watch the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, let's know where the film will be released online after its theatrical run. Earlier this year, Netflix had already announced that the Sukumar directorial will stream on their platform.

In January, the streaming giant shared a poster of Pushpa 2 and wrote, "Pushpa is about to come out of hiding and he's coming to RULE! #Pushpa2: The rule is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi as a post-theatrical release!"

While this confirms that the movie will be released on Netflix, an official date regarding the same has not been announced yet. However, the streaming partner bought the digital rights of Pushpa 2 at a whopping amount.

Yes, you read that right. According to Aakashavaani, Netflix acquired the streaming rights for Allu Arjun starrer at approximately Rs 270 crore. Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun has become the highest-paid actor in India after getting a hefty paycheck of Rs 300 crore for Pushpa 2. According to Forbes, he surpassed the earnings of actors including Vijay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan in India.

In comparison, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's paychecks are much lower. Rashmika earned Rs 10 crore, while Fahadh received Rs 8 crore for the film.

Sreeleela was paid Rs 2 crore for her special dance number with Allu Arjun. Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly earned Rs 5 crore for her performance in Oo Antava in the first Pushpa film.

