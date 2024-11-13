Pushpa 2 first review: 'The first half is already freaking amazing,' says Rashmika Mandanna as she begins dubbing for Allu Arjun starrer

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is undoubtedly one of the most hyped films. The film is all set for a banger theatrical release on December 5, 2024. While the fans cannot contain their excitement to watch the first day of the movie, Rashmika Mandanna’s recent update on the project seems to have now notched up the anticipation even more.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a picture of herself from the studio room, where she dubbed for Pushpa 2: The Rule. She also posted a long note, where she penned the first-ever review of the film even before its release.

The diva promised that while the first half of the film is beyond amazing, it is the second half that audiences must watch out for, as it would be simply mind-blowing. She also expressed a little sadness as she wound up the dubbing and shooting work for the film.

Check it out here:

A few days ago, the makers of Pushpa 2 announced the trailer release date of the film, which would happen in a grand-scale event in Patna on November 17, 2024, at 6:03 PM. The makers assured it would be a grand festival-like celebration and that the trailer would be an explosive watch for the audience.

They wrote, “Dropping an EXPLOSIVE BANGER before the MASS festival begins in cinemas. Experience the MASSIVE #Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer on 17th November at 6:03 PM. With a Blasting Event at PATNA.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, the film was earlier supposed to be released on December 6, 2024. However, the makers left the fans elated after they preponed it for a day and marked calendars for December 5 instead.

Beside Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun as the lead pair, the film would also reprise the character of IPS Bhanwar Singh Sekhawat, essayed by Fahadh Faasil.

South sensation Sreeleela is roped in to deliver a smashing dance number with Allu Arjun in the film.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will retrace the story of the mafia don Pushpa Raj, essayed by Allu Arjun, as he quite literally conquers his area. Rashmika Mandanna will be reprising her role of Srivalli in the film, the wife of Pushpa.

ALSO READ: Indian 3: Will Shankar reshoot Kamal Haasan starrer with a budget exceeding 100 crores after Indian 2's box office debacle?