Rashmika Mandanna Telugu Movies: Geetha Govindam with Vijay Deverakonda to Sarileru Neekevvaru and Pushpa

Rashmika Mandanna has showcased her impressive acting talent in various languages, yet her contributions to the Telugu film industry are particularly noteworthy. Over the course of her journey in Telugu films, the actress has collaborated with several eminent actors, from Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun. Her first movie in Telugu was Chalo. Without further ado, let’s take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu movies list.

Rashmika Mandanna Telugu Movies

Chalo (2018)

Directed by: Venky Kudumala

Venky Kudumala Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Naga Shourya, Achyuth Kumar, Vennela Kishore

Rashmika Mandanna, Naga Shourya, Achyuth Kumar, Vennela Kishore Rating: 6.3/10 (IMDb)

Rashmika Mandanna’s first Telugu movie, Chalo, is a comedy-drama that marked the directorial debut of Venky Kudumala. Rashmika played the leading lady in the film, and her performance was praised for its nuanced portrayal. The film revolves around the life of a man who is fascinated by fights and disputes. His life takes a turn when he meets Lathika (played by Mandanna), his chief love interest.

Geetha Govindam (2018)

Directed by: Parasuram

Parasuram Cast: Rashmika Mandanna,Vijay Deverakonda, Subbaraju, Naga Babu, Annapoorna

Rashmika Mandanna,Vijay Deverakonda, Subbaraju, Naga Babu, Annapoorna Rating: 7.7/10 (IMDb)

Geetha Govindam is one of the most celebrated Telugu films of Rashmika Mandanna. This was the first time she paired up with Vijay Deverakonda, creating magic on screen. The film tells the story of a young lecturer who is misunderstood by a woman as a pervert and troublemaker. Eventually, love blossoms between the two as they overcome their differences. The film, initially made on a budget of Rs. 5 crore, went on to gross over Rs. 130 crore at the box office.

Advertisement

Devadas (2018)

Directed by: Sriram Adittya T

Sriram Adittya T Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Nani, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Kunal Kapoor, Murali Sharma

Rashmika Mandanna, Nani, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Kunal Kapoor, Murali Sharma Rating: 6.5/10 (IMDb)

Rashmika Mandanna starred alongside two big actors, Nani and Nagarjuna Akkineni, in the Telugu comedy-drama Devadas. She played the crucial role of an inspector named Pooja. The film revolves around the life of an honest doctor who befriends a gangster. As the friendship develops, the gangster’s profession continues to create complications, leading to unexpected events.

Dear Comrade (2019)

Directed by: Bharat Kamma

Bharat Kamma Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Shruti Ramachandran, Raj Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Shruti Ramachandran, Raj Arjun Rating: 7.3/10 (IMDb)

Another hit movie starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead roles, Dear Comrade remains one of the most beloved Telugu films of the actress. This action film, with a romantic drama angle, tells the story of a hot-headed student union leader who falls in love with a state-level cricketer. Unfortunately, his inability to manage his anger derails their love story, leading to a path filled with challenges.

Advertisement

Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020)

Directed by: Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Vijayashanti

Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Vijayashanti Rating: 5.8/10 (IMDb)

Rashmika Mandanna collaborated with superstar Mahesh Babu for this action-comedy film. Sarileru Neekevvaru continues to be adored by many. The plot revolves around an army officer sent to Kurnool on a mission to support his injured colleague’s family. However, things take an unexpected turn when he gets entangled in a conflict with a corrupt minister.

Bheeshma (2020)

Directed by: Venky Kudumala

Venky Kudumala Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Anant Nag, Jisshu Sengupta, Mime Gopi

Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Anant Nag, Jisshu Sengupta, Mime Gopi Rating: 6.6/10 (IMDb)

Rashmika Mandanna reunited with her Chalo director, Venky Kudumala, for the 2020 release Bheeshma. The film was a commercial success and received positive reviews. The story revolves around a simple man who has been single for quite some time. However, when he finally gets the chance to prove his worth to the woman he loves, he is unexpectedly appointed as the CEO of her company.

Advertisement

Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Directed by: Sukumar

Sukumar Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Sunil

Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Sunil Rating: 7.6/10 (IMDb)

Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu movie list would be incomplete without mentioning the iconic Pushpa series with Allu Arjun. The actress has been associated with the project for several years, with a sequel on the way. Pushpa: The Rise was the first part, where she portrayed Srivalli, the chief love interest of the mafia leader Pushpa. Her portrayal of an innocent village girl was widely appreciated by audiences.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu (2022)

Directed by: Kishore Tirumala

Kishore Tirumala Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Sharwanand, Khushbu Sundar, Radhika Sarathkumar

Rashmika Mandanna, Sharwanand, Khushbu Sundar, Radhika Sarathkumar Rating: 5.8/10 (IMDb)

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is another Telugu romantic drama starring Rashmika Mandanna, though the film, unfortunately, turned out to be a commercial failure. The music for the film was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The plot follows a man who grows up surrounded by his mother and doting aunts. However, he becomes frustrated as he struggles to find a bride who is approved by all the women in his family.

Sita Ramam (2022)

While Sita Ramam is largely hailed for the performances of its lead pair, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna’s role remains indispensable to the film’s storyline. She delivers a chrming performance, playing a character that acts as a bridge in the love story of Ram and Sita, which spans across years. Rashmika’s character ties together the film’s central themes and adds depth to the narrative.

Advertisement

Well, besides this list of Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu films, there are quite a few more which are yet to be released. These include a sequel to the Pushpa franchise named Pushpa 2: The Rule. Others include Nagarjuna-starrer Kubera, Rainbow and The Girlfriend.

Which one of these Rashmika Mandanna Telugu movies would you bookmark for your watch spree?

ALSO READ: Throwback: A look at Anushka Shetty's massive transformation during the test photoshoot for Arundhati