Rakkayie: Nayanthara unlocks warrior mode and promises bloodbath against beasts in film's first teaser

Nayanthara has her hands full as she is working on several projects that are lined up for release one after another. Today, on her 40th birthday, the Lady Superstar announced her next film titled Rakkayie. She dropped a title teaser of the film on her social media handles, which left her fans massively impressed.

The makers of Nayanthara’s next film, Rakkayie, shared the most intriguing title announcement teaser, which screams everything powerful. The actress indeed seemed to channel her inner Devi, as her character incorporated both the warmth of a mother and the rawness of a true warrior.

Directed by Senthil Nallasamy, the film is bankrolled under Drumsticks Productions and MovieVerse Studios. The musical score has been composed by Govind Vasantha.

The makers also dropped another interesting post on their official X (formerly Twitter) account as they unveiled the scintillating poster of Rakkayie. It featured Nayanthara looking all fierce and battle-ready as she wielded a sickle and a spear.

From her look in the teaser, it seemed imminent that the actress would be essaying the role of a woman who hails from a village. What came as a striking visualization in the teaser was the change of scenes where at one point Nayanthara became a caring mother feeding her hungry child to the moment she turns on her brave and warrior mode, all ready to fight the beasts who come to disrupt.

On the work front, besides this announcement, Nayanthara is also grabbing a lot of attention for her recently released documentary on Netflix, which unveils several unseen moments from her life behind the screens.

Titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, this docu-film was released on the OTT giant today, on November 18, 2024.

Other than that, she also has a handful of films lined up, including Mannangati Since 1920, Test, Dear Students and others.

