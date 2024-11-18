‘My respect for you is a million times more…’: Vignesh Shivan’s endearing birthday wish for his ‘Uyir’ Nayanthara is what dreams are made of

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are indeed one of the most adored couples in Kollywood, who always leave their fans impressed. Today, November 18, marks the birthday of the Lady Superstar, and her filmmaker husband penned a special birthday post for his soulmate.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vignesh Shivan dropped a glimpse of Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary, as it is all set to release on the OTT giant. Vignesh proudly penned a candid note and dedicated a romantic song to her in his story post.

Check out the post here:

He wrote, “Happy birthday my Uyir. My respect for you is a million times more than the love I have for you! For who you are my thangamey! @nayanthara. And (heart emoticon) as I wrote and gave it to you...”

For the uninitiated, Nayanthara is all set to share a slice of her life, including her work off-screen, personal life, marriage, and more, in her Netflix documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. It is streaming from today on the platform, commemorating the actress’ birthday.

Besides the fan excitement for the documentary, it unfortunately grabbed a lot of limelight negatively after the diva issued an open letter to actor Dhanush, who refused the former to use behind-the-scenes clips from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the Netflix project.

As per Nayanthara, Dhanush issued a copyright claim against the actress and the makers of the documentary film worth Rs. 10 crores for using 3 seconds of clips from the film that was produced by the Raayan star himself.

Advertisement

Soon enough, fans started to react to the fiasco between the two actors, as each picked their sides for and against both Nayanthara and Dhanush.

Moreover, many actors also showcased their support for Nayanthara for being bold and opening up to the challenges she has faced in releasing her dream project.

On the work front, Nayanthara has several films lined up, including Test, Mannangati Since 1960, Dear Students, Thani Oruvan 2, Mookuthi Amman 2, and another untitled movie.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8 elimination: Wildcard contestant Riya gets eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show; netizens react