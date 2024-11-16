After Nayanthara, husband Vignesh Shivan reacts to Dhanush's copyright case against her Netflix documentary; drops old motivational video of Maari actor

Nayanthara in her recent open letter made quite the sensation as she called out Dhanush for filing a case of copyright infringement against her upcoming Netflix documentary. Her husband-director Vignesh Shivan has now shared an old motivational video of the Raayan actor, where he asks to spread love and positivity, sarcastically calling him out.

In a post shared on Instagram, Vignesh penned, “Vaazhu vaazha udu (live and let live) at least for the sake of some innocent die-hard fans who believe all of this! I sincerely pray to God! For people to change and find happiness in other people’s happiness.”

Additionally, the video shared by Vignesh Shivan features Dhanush talking about how love for someone should not turn into hatred. The motivational video of the actor calls for spreading positivity amongst one another, with the actor advising everyone not to propagate negativity amongst one another.

Moreover, in the same video, Vignesh has also attached copies of the legal notice sent by Dhanush’s lawyer to Nayanthara, accusing her of copyright infringement.

Check out Vignesh Shivan’s post here:

For those unaware, Nayanthara called out actor Dhanush K Raja for accusing her of copyright infringement over the content she used in the upcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. According to her open letter, the makers had been trying to acquire the NOC (No Objection Certificate) to use the content from her and Dhanush's film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Advertisement

The film, which was produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films, marked the first collaboration of now husband and wife, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. However, it is alleged that the production company did not allow the use of the footage from the film for 2 years now, due to which they had to re-edit the contents of the documentary. Cut to the present day, the makers of the documentary had used BTS footage from the film’s sets, which was captured from personal phones.

Alleging these contents to be part of the film, Dhanush and his legal team launched a lawsuit against Nayanthara and are asking a compensation of Rs 10 crores for copyright infringement. This led to the actress issuing an open letter.

See Nayanthara’s open letter here:

The Netflix documentary featuring Nayanthara focuses on her personal and cinematic journey and is slated to release on November 18, 2024, coinciding with her 40th birthday.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Renowned Tamil filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah passes away in Chennai due to liver failure