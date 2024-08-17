Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni steal spotlight in twinning looks at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are rightfully hailed as a power couple by many. The duo, who were on an extended European vacation, are currently attending the prestigious 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. In recent pictures, the couple looked majestic in their respective attires.

Upasana Kamineni took to her Instagram account and dropped a bunch of pictures featuring herself along with her husband Ram Charan. The couple looked elegant and majestic as they twinned in black.

The entrepreneur opted for a chic black dress, while RC looked dapper in a formal suit. The pictures captured everything from the couple posing for the cameras to Upasana giving a peek into their fun time, all exuding love.

On August 15, 2024, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni arrived in Melbourne to attend the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. For those unaware, RC was honored as the ambassador for IFFM.

A video that circulated on social media showed Ram and Upasana receiving a grand welcome at the airport with bouquets of flowers.

RC and Upasana have been enjoying their extended European trip for quite some time. The couple, along with Chiranjeevi and Surekha, first jetted off to Paris to attend the Olympics.

Afterwards, RC and Upasana attended a family wedding in the Hawaiian islands. In one of her Instagram stories on August 12, 2024, Upasana shared a glimpse of the fun time she had while attending her cousin's wedding, giving off strong vacation vibes.

Ram and Upasana are a couple who never shy away from sharing their love with a bit of social media PDA. For instance, on July 21, when Upasana celebrated her birthday, Ram marked the special day by posting a candid photo of his wife. He captioned it, "Happy birthday kaara mummy!!"

On the work front, Ram Charan would be next seen in the film Game Changer.

