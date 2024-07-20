Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva rejoices as she receives Master of Arts Degree from University of Singapore

Anna Lezhneva, wife of Telugu super star and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, graduated with a Master of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore. Pawan Kalyan was present to witness the ceremony when the graduation degree was handed over to his wife.

Pawan Kalyan has one of the biggest fan bases across India. This feat of Anna Lezhneva has been celebrated no less by Pawan Kalyan supporters and fans. Social media was flooded with messages of joy and congratulatory notes as Anna Lezhneva earned her Master’s degree from the prestigious National University of Singapore. Fans of Pawan took to social media and expressed their happiness and congratulations, pointing out her dedication and perseverance in achieving the significant academic milestone.

Truth behind rumored separation of Pawan and Anna

Earlier speculationwas rife about the alleged separation of Anna Lezhneva and Pawan Kalyan. The rumors got a boost, especially during the election period. But the presence of Anna Lezhneva at the MLA swearing-in ceremony was enough to squash this baseless rumor, proving them to be politically motivated ones without any substantial proof. Now Pawan Kalyan's presence at the graduation of his wife was a reciprocal gesture that cemented their unity.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva have two children. They are currently studying in Singapore. Pawan and Anna have always tried to protect their children from too much exposure to the media and have adopted a conservative strategy so that their children can have a relatively normal and private life.

Upcoming movies of Pawan Kalyan

The last film of Pawan Kalyan was Bheemla Nayak which was released in 2022. It was a remake of the Malayalam 2020 blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Following Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan took a sabbatical to focus on his political career and returned briefly into acting for an extended cameo in his nephew Sai Dharam Tej's film, Bro which released last year.

After the success at the Loksabha elections, Pawan Kalyan is getting ready for his next film OG, directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. With Priyanka Mohan as the heroine and Arjun Das in a pivotal role, OG will hit screens in the first quarter of next year.

