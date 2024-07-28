Rashmika Mandanna reveals why she doesn't have a single photo with Dhanush; wishes Kubera actor on birthday

Superstar actor-director Dhanush is celebrating his 41st birthday on July 28. Fans and friends from the film fraternity have been flooding social media with warm wishes, showering the actor with birthday love. Pan-India actress Rashmika Mandanna is the latest to share her heartfelt greetings and wish her Kubera co-star Dhanush on his birthday.

Rashmika Mandanna pens a heartwarming birthday wish for her Kubera co-star Dhanush

The Pushpa sensation, who stars alongside Dhanush in the multi-starrer film Kubera, shared the latest look poster and penned a captivating birthday wish for the Tamil actor.

Dropping the heartmelting story on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, “Happiest Birthday to you @dhanushkraja sir!”

The Dear Comrade actor also expressed regret about not having a photo with the Raayan star, saying, “We don’t have a picture together and our film shoot mostly happens in areas that are not very photogenic”

Rashmika further shared her excitement about Dhanush's new look poster from their upcoming film and wrote, “But I love this poster.. So with this I wish you a happiest birthday”

More about Dhanush’s Kubera look poster

During the early hours of the day, on the occasion of Dhanush’s birthday, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas dropped the Kubera look poster to wish the Asuran actor.

The poster features a warm wish stating, “Happy Birthday to the phenomenal @dhanushkraja sir! Here's to more groundbreaking performances and unforgettable moments in #SekharKammulasKubera!”

The Geetha Govindam actress shared her excitement on X (formerly known as Twitter) as well, reacting to Dhanush’s Kubera first look.

Everything you want to know about Kubera

Dhanush is currently reveling in the success of Raayan, in which he both directed and played the titular character. The actor is gearing up for the release of his 51st film, Kubera, which marks his first collaboration with director Sekhar Kammula.

Besides Dhanush, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, Sundeep Kishan, and others in pivotal roles. According to reports, Dhanush completed his scenes with Rashmika and Nagarjuna a few days ago.

Recent speculation suggests Kubera is set to release in December 2024.

Share your excitement about watching the multistarer flick Kubera back on the big screen. Let us know your thoughts below!

