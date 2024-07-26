Rashmika Mandanna thanks Vijay Deverakonda and others as Dear Comrade turns 5; fans go gaga

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade is celebrating its 5th anniversary on July 26, 2024, i.e., today. Celebrating the joyous occasion, Rashmika also shared a glimpse from the movie as a special video, marking its anniversary.

The Animal actress along with the video also penned, “Thankyou for everyone who’s loved and are loving Dear Comrade.. SO very grateful.. From the day it all started with the narration, to the cricket trainings at odd hours- for months and months to all the bruises and pains.”

Rashmika Mandanna drops a special video celebrating 5 years of Dear Comrade

Expressing her gratitude towards everyone, Rashmika also added, “To all the shoot day filled with laughter satisfaction tears sweat and blood to the wrapping of the film and feeling a sense of void and sadness to the promotions and the music festivals.”

Moreover, the actress also added how she is still referred to as the character Lilly by many despite having acted in many films over the years. Concluding her note, Rashmika wrote, “Each moment is and was too special for me.. THANKYOU!”

Seeing the video by Rashmika, fans also went berserk claiming the movie to be their favorite and asking them to do another one together soon.

See the comments here:

Furthermore, the makers of the film also unveiled a special poster celebrating the 5-year anniversary of the film’s release.

Check out the special poster for Dear Comrade feat. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna:

Advertisement

More about Dear Comrade

The movie Dear Comrade starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles is directed by Bharat Kamma. It depicts the tale of Bobby, a student organization leader who deals with an anger issue. By a chance of coincidence, he meets Lilly, a state-level cricket player and they fall in love but his behavior stands as an obstacle for them.

Over time, when Lilly faces a traumatic situation, Bobby stands up for her which sets up the rest of the film. The Telugu-language movie was dubbed and released in languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada but was received with mixed reviews from the critics.

Besides the Kushi actor and Rashmika, the film also had Shruti Ramachandran, Raj Arjun, Suhas, Kaali Venkat, Vikas, Divya Sripada, Vinay Mahadev, Charuhasan, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart locks deal with THIS OTT platform for a whopping amount?