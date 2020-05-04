Rashmika Mandanna shares a picture perfect family moment with parents from her quarantine birthday party

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to social media and shared a few pictures from her birthday party and it will only take you back to the days when birthdays were all about cutting the cake at home with parents and friends.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is known for her cuteness and light-hearted roles in the films. She is one of the most sought-after actresses down South and is winning the hearts of the audience with her adorable pictures on social media. Rashmika's social media account is super interesting as she keeps treating her fans with some beautiful photos of her. The stunner turned a year older on April 5 and as it was lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, the Dear Comrade had a small celebration at home with her parents.

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to social media and shared a few pictures from her birthday party and it will only take you back to the days when birthdays were all about cutting the cake at home with parents and friends. Sharing a picture-perfect family moment, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Mine". South beauty never fails to win our hearts and always fills our social media feed with beautiful photos. Recently, the Geetha Govindham actress wrote a small note on quarantine and lockdown.

She wrote, "So umm I wanted to write a small note to you guys. I know this is out of the blue but I know this quarantine is day by day getting hard cz we are so used to hustling all day and now that we are asked to do nothing but sit at home -it’s too abnormal."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next opposite Allu Arjun in their upcoming film, Pushpa. The Dear Comrade actress is also set to make her Tamil debut opposite Karthi in the film titled Sultan. She will be reportedly seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in his 65th film which is tentatively called Thalapathy 65.

