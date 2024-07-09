Renuka Swamy murder case: More trouble for Darshan Thoogudeepa and others accused as chargesheet to be filed

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

It has been almost a month since Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda were arrested in connection with the killing of his fan, Renuka Swamy.

Following the significant importance of the high profile case this time, the Karnataka Home Minister personally disclosed the investigation report due to its.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara opens up on the case

Karnataka Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara addressed the media on Monday, July 7, discussing the ongoing controversy involving D Boss.

Parameshwara informed reporters that the accused have been apprehended and emphasized that the investigation cannot be rushed due to peer pressure, saying, "Accused have been arrested, investigation is on, evidence is being collected, after that charge sheet will be filed. Can it be fast forwarded just because the media says?"

The Home Minister further assured about digging the truth and keeping faith in the judiciary and system, saying, "There are procedures, after collecting sufficient evidence, a chargesheet will be filed. I have already said that there is no need to protect anyone in this case, and it will not be done”

Additionally, all of the accused are presently in judicial detention until July 18.

Everything you want to know about Renuka Swamy's case

According to reports, the 33-year-old Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga had been sending derogatory and defamatory messages to Darshan’s rumored girlfriend, Pavithra Gowda, on Instagram.

He accused Pavithra of causing Darshan's separation from his wife, Vjayalakshmi. This allegedly provoked Darshan and led to the fatal incident.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Renuka Swamy threatened Pavitra as well, with serious consequences if she did not cease her actions.

The case emerged when an unidentified body was found in the Kamakshipalya area of Bangalore, dumped in a stormwater drain after the murder. Police identified the victim as Renuka Swamy, a pharmacist from Chitradurga, through CCTV and digital evidence.

Further investigation linked Kannada actor Darshan to the incident, with CCTV footage showing him and his friend Pavithra at the crime scene on the nights of June 8 and June 9.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Dr Shivarajkumar shares his thoughts on Darshan Thoogudeepa's arrest; talks about destiny