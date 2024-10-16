Renukaswamy's wife Sahana blessed with baby boy amid Darshan Thoogudeepa's bail plea rejection in murder case

Trigger: This article contains mention of torturous death of an individual, which might be triggering for some readers.

The ongoing case of Renukaswamy’s murder has been at the top of the headlines for quite some time now. Accused Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his accomplice Pavithra Gowda has been imprisoned since, and their bail pleas were recently rejected by the Bangalore court. And now, the victim’s family seems to have witnessed a sliver of happiness, as they welcomed a new life into their grieving household.

According to the latest report, deceased victim Renukaswamy’s wife Sahana was 5 months pregnant when he was murdered. And today, on October 16, 2024, she delivered a healthy baby boy at Kirti Hospital, Chitradurga. The delivery was a normal one which took place in the early morning hours, and reportedly both the mother and newborn child are doing well.

While Renukaswamy’s family still battles to seek justice over his death, the arrival of the little one has brought immense happiness and a sense of hope amidst the constant pangs of grief that they have been dealing with ever since.

As quoted by News18, Renukaswamy’s father in a media interaction outside the hospital confirmed the news and expressed vivid emotions on the arrival of his grandson into the world. Expressing how he feels his son has returned to him, Kashinathaiah said, “It feels like Renukaswamy is born again. We are thankful to the doctors and the hospital.”

For the unversed, Renukaswamy’s body was discovered near a stormwater drain in the Sumanahalli region of Bengaluru back on June 9, 2024. The 33-year-old was kidnapped and kept in a shed, where he was tortured with wooden sticks, electric shocks and even with use of brutal physical force.

As per police conclusions, it all started when Renukaswamy allegedly sent inappropriate and obscene messages to Darshan Thoogudeepa’s friend, Pavithra Gowda. It enraged the Kannada actor to the extent that the victim was killed.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

