Bengaluru court REJECTS Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda’s bail plea in Renukaswamy case; actor likely to approach High Court

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged lover Pavithra Gowda were denied bail in the Renukaswamy murder case. A total of six accused in the case, including Darshan and Pavithra, approached the court, with two of them being granted relief.

According to a report by India Today, a sessions court in Bengaluru denied bail to the actors, as well as to accused Nagaraj and Lakshman. However, accused Ravishankar and Deepak were granted bail in the same case.

The bail hearing had been conducted previously as well where the accused’s counsel had argued that the eyewitnesses in the case were put in play by the police. However, it seems that the court has ruled in opposite favor of Darshan and Pavithra with both of the likely to approach the High Court now.

For those who are unclear, Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa and actress Pavithra Gowda are currently in jail after being accused of murdering Renukaswamy. The 33-year-old devoted fan of Darshan had allegedly been murdered by the actor and his rumored lover for sending obscene messages to the latter.

In connection to the same, Darshan, Pavithra, and many others were apprehended by the police with the star being the second accused in the case. As per speculations, Pavithra had provoked Darshan to murder the young man.

The body of the 33-year-old Renukaswamy was later found by police in Bengaluru on June 9, 2024. The post-mortem report of the deceased revealed that he had a missing ear, ruptured testicles, and multiple bruise marks on his body.

The report also stated that the victim died as a result of multiple attacks which eventually led to shock and haemorrhage. As the investigation progressed, Darsha, Pavithra, and 15 others were arrested by the police back on June 11, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

