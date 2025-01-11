Samantha Ruth Prabhu has ‘tall ambitions’ for year 2025 amid recovering from Chikungunya and THIS pic is proof

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one such actress who never fails to impress her fans when it comes to her strong-willed nature against all odds that she comes across. After battling her condition of myositis, the diva recently revealed being on the road to recovery from Chikungunya, which has been painful.

Amidst all, her latest social media update affirms her bold nature, courage, and zeal to never give up.

Check out Samantha’s post here:

Taking to her Instagram story, Samantha shared a picture of herself from one of her trips abroad, capturing a skyscraper behind her. The actress captioned the post with the words “Tall ambitions," indicating her mantra to deal with everything that goes awry in her life.

Well, it was just a while back when the diva shared another update on her life, revealing how she has been recovering from Chikungunya and that even with joint pains, she has not missed out on hitting at the gym.

She wrote, “Recovering from Chikungunya is so fun. The joint pains and ALL.”

Well, since the beginning of the New Year 2025, Samantha has been sharing positive notes, expressing how dedicated she is to making big things happen.

From lighting a candle on the first day of the year to manifesting that she does the best of her abilities, Samantha’s social media posts lately have been truly inspirational for her fans.

On the work front, the diva’s last release was Raj and DK’s series Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. It became an instant hit, as audiences lauded the diva for her performance and impeccable action sequences.

