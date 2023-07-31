Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes skincare treatment after Bali vacation; Shows off glow in latest pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from films and has been sharing glimpses of her day-to-day activities with fans through her Instagram. The actress recently returned to India after enjoying a long vacation in Bali. Now, she is receiving treatment for her skin and hair from a celebrity dermatologist in Hyderabad.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a photo flaunting her glowing skin. She is seen flaunting her bare, no makeup, glowing like a sunshine face in the selfie. Her glass-like skin and pink cheeks have left us awestruck. Although, she has not mentioned what treatment she is receiving, it's clearly visible that it fights against dead cells and keeps your skin fresh. How beautiful she looks in the selfie. It is only Samantha who can pull off looking pretty sans makeup.

As it is known that Samantha is a skincare-obsessed person, her no-makeup photos set major goals as well. She is one such actress who is known for being transparent and does not shy away from posting pictures with a bare face.

Samantha, who suffers from myositis, reportedly receives treatment for skin and hair care at Desire Aesthetic, Hyderabad. The actress earlier also underwent hyperbaric therapy with them for her autoimmune condition. Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy (HBOT) is the treatment through which a person has to breathe pure oxygen. The treatment helps the immune system fight bacteria and generate stem cells. It also fights symptoms like muscle soreness, body aches, physical fatigue and other mental health issues as well.

Samantha takes break from films

Samantha has reportedly taken six months break from films to focus on health. With back-to-back films and hectic work life, she has decided to take a break and receive treatment for myositis and heal herself. And looks like right after her vacation, she has begun her process of the treatment of Myositis.

It is also said that Sam will be undergoing treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the US during her sabbatical.

