Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia to Sai Pallavi: 5 saree looks to take inspiration for wedding season

Every year, the wedding season prompts people to embrace trendier and reimagined looks inspired by the latest changes in the world of fashion. When it comes to weddings, the saree remains a timeless attire that never goes out of style for such celebratory events. However, gone are the days when only traditional drapes were the norm.

The new generation is more experimental with their sarees, exploring different styles, fabrics, designs, drapes, and more. Thanks to the influence of actresses, they are eager to adopt the latest trends in this traditional garment. Here are five stunning saree looks inspired by some of the most fashionable actresses that will make everyone stop and stare.

Samantha- The old world zari detailing

For those skeptical about embracing modern twists to the saree, classic old-world zari-detailed sarees are the perfect choice for wedding festivities. This evergreen style has been revived in fashion time and again, making it a timeless option for any occasion.

Take inspiration from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who opted for a classic ivory-hued saree featuring embossed gold motifs throughout. The highlight of her attire is the iconic zari borders, which add a natural shine and regal touch. You can style such a saree with a sleeveless blouse, pearl accessories, and a low bun for an elegant look, just like her.

Sai Pallavi- Pastel hues over darker shades

While weddings are events that call for vibrant colors, opting for lighter pastel hues remains a stylish choice. This color palette offers a soothing effect amidst the hectic wedding schedules. Regardless of the fabric, pastel shades of pink, yellow, blue, and green are increasingly popular at weddings.

For example, take inspiration from Sai Pallavi, who beautifully blended tradition with a modern touch in her pastel pink silk saree. The broad brocade borders elevate the garment, while the pastel shade adds a touch of glam. You can pair such a saree with lighter-toned blouses or shades that complement your main outfit. Floral jewelry, like a gajra, adds the perfect finishing touch to this look.

Tamannaah Bhatia- Sequins and mirror work for that glittery appeal

One of the popular choices for sarees these days features heavy sequin and mirror work. Fashion enthusiasts and stylists agree that these intricately adorned outfits create memorable looks, especially for weddings.

Take inspiration from Tamannaah Bhatia, who styled herself in a black and gold-toned saree with heavy embroidery and intricate sequin and mirror detailing throughout. These elements not only add a dazzling effect but are also loved by people of all age groups. A high-bun hairstyle and bold jewelry complete this stunning look perfectly.

Keerthy Suresh- Metallic adornments to the saree

To bring a fresh change to traditional saree styles, consider choosing one with unique metallic adornments. Take note of Keerthy Suresh’s style, whose saree features distinctive metallic threadwork near the front drape of the pallu. This detail creates a synchronized look and adds undeniable glamour.

You can pair such a saree with a blouse featuring a different cut, similar to Keerthy’s choice. Cape-style blouses also pair excellently with these sarees. Complete the look with smokey-eye makeup, chunky jewelry, and heels for a stunning wedding appearance with this unique saree.

Trisha- Chikankari work sarees

Another classic style that continually gets revamped is chikankari threadwork. This intricate embroidery complements all categories of Indian wear, and when paired with a saree, it provides a unique and wholesome appeal. For events like weddings, such sarees strike the perfect balance between being traditionally heavy yet lightweight.

Take inspiration from Trisha Krishnan, who looked stunning in a white-hued saree adorned with heavy chikankari work. The unique threadwork showcases exquisite craftsmanship, while the serene and traditional appeal makes it an ideal choice for weddings. Pair it with a sleek blouse like the actress and leave your hair down. Opting for minimal jewelry enhances the elegance of this outfit beautifully.

