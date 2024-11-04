WATCH: Samantha serves 2 different looks within a few hours as she gets papped at Mumbai airport and post Salon session

After a small break from the Industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her comeback with the spy thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Ahead of the release of the series starring Varun Dhawan as the male lead, Samantha was spotted at the Mumbai airport, this morning (November 4). The actress made heads turn as she was spotted slaying two epic fashion looks within hours.

In the first look at the Mumbai airport, Samantha was dressed in her elegant all-white traditional wear. The actress looked nothing less than an angel. Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s video from the airport below!

In the video, we can see Samantha Ruth Prabhu leaving Mumbai, perhaps for a promotional event related to Citadel. She opted for a gorgeous full-sleeved Anarkali kurta and paired it with matching straight pants.

To complete her look, Samantha wore white juttis, possibly bought during her recent trip to Rajasthan, black sunglasses, and a brown sling bag to carry her essentials. With such a beautiful ensemble, Samantha proved that a simple outfit with elegant styling can never go out of fashion.

After a security check at the Mumbai airport, the Kushi actress left. But what caught everyone’s attention was how Samantha patiently waited in the queue to enter the airport. We must admit—Sammy’s humble and grounded nature is what sets her apart from the rest.

Within hours, Samantha was once again spotted outside a salon in Bandra, Mumbai. This time, the actress ditched her traditional wear and opted for an uber-cool casual look instead. Watch the second look below!

Samantha donned a green T-shirt and paired it with white straight jeans. To complete her look, the actress kept her short and wavy hair open and chose classy sunglasses.

On the work front, Samantha has teamed up with Raj & DK for Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. The Indian spy thriller is all set to release on the giant OTT platform Amazon Prime on November 7, 2024. Apart from the lead pair, the cast of Citadel: Honey Bunny includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar in key roles. Additionally, Samantha is also part of Bangaram, a project she will not only star in but also co-produce while playing the titular role.

